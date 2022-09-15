The Stunning Three-Story Coastal Residence is Captivating Buyers for its Layout, Location and Luxurious Fixtures

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Californians and New Yorkers continue their mass exodus to the great state of Florida, the real estate market has never been hotter. However, certain areas and properties are sticking out to become the envy of both Floridians and out-of-state buyers — and no one knows this better than the Justin Lott Home Selling Team. Noted as one of Florida's best real-estate teams with closing rates 3x faster than the national average, the Justin Lott Home Selling Team is leading the Florida real estate charge with professionalism, precision, and pride.

Life’s a Beach: The Justin Lott Home Selling Team’s Latest Jacksonville Beach Listing is Turning Heads Across Florida

Justin Lott Home Selling Team is proud to announce its next top listing at 31 26th Ave S, Jacksonville Beach, Florida, 32250. The idyllic coastal escape built in 2017 boasts 4 bedrooms, 2 sun-kissed balconies, and 3.5 baths to offer a more-than-deal living experience in one of the most sought-after communities in the state.

The three-story home measures 2,844 square feet with ample outdoor space and an outdoor lounge, an elevator for easy access to all floors, breathtaking wood floors, and much more. The pristine layout offers well-lit living areas and elegant staircases with a perfectly positioned spacious living and dining area for entertaining guests.

For those who enjoy the art of cooking, look no further! The bright open-plan modern kitchen is well-equipped with extravagant quartz countertops, sparkling stainless-steel appliances including a state-of-the-art gas range with hood, and a grand 42" fridge.

Just steps away from the sand, the Jacksonville Beach oasis offers occupants quick access to JTB and a short bike to boutiques, coffee shops, and restaurants. The team at Justin Lott Home Selling Team is eager and equipped to show this pristine property to interested buyers with the utmost level of professionalism and poise.

"We have noticed an uptick in inventory over the past few months, however homes for sale in this particular south Jacksonville Beach area remain scarce. I think the reason is people love living in this neighborhood, it's truly a unique, a hidden gem really. You have a beach neighborhood feel without a ton of vacation rentals, high rise condos or commercial development like you have to the north. Or you don't have to join a country club or buy a home with deeded beach access like you would to the south in order to access the beach."

Through proof of concept, dedication to community, and unwavering commitment to helping people find the home of their dreams, the Justin Lott Home Selling Team's purpose-driven vision can come to fruition.

To learn more about the Justin Lott Home Selling Team, or to view the property, please visit: https://www.aryeo.com/v2/31-26th-ave-s-jacksonville-beach-fl-32250-2338602/branded

About Justin Lott Home Selling Team

Justin Lott Home Selling Team is one of Florida's top-ranked real estate teams, specializing in helping people navigate the ever-changing real estate market. Since 2017 the Justin Lott Home Selling Team has guided thousands of families and investors in selling their properties or buying their dream homes. Justin Lott Home Selling Team is aligned and brokered by eXp Realty, one of the fastest-growing real estate companies in the United States, and the industry leader since its founding in 2009. With closing rates 3x faster than the national average, sellers call Justin when they want a proven and highly professional process that goes against the grain of traditional status quo home selling methods.

