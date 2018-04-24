Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings, Inc., Finish Line, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., Under Armour, Inc. and United Community Bancorp

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities law violations in connection with a report that Acadia's drug Nuplazid has been associated with more than 700 deaths.

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities law violations in connection with aircraft safety issues and mechanical problems.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities law violations in connection with allegations of material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting.

Finish Line, Inc. (FINL)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of Finish Line to JD Sports Fashion PLC., for $13.50 in cash per share.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities law violations in connection with MYGN's receipt of a subpoena from DHHS regarding possible improper Medicare/Medicaid claims.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities law violations in connection with PTI's statements regarding PTI-428 trials.

Under Armour, Inc. (UA)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities law violations in connection with a data breach affecting millions of users of UA's app, MyFitnessPal.

United Community Bancorp (UCBA)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of UCBA to Civista Bancshares, Inc., for $2.54 in cash and 1.027 Civista shares per share.

