Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of ADT Inc., AveXis, Inc., Connecticut Water Service, Inc., Edge Therapeutics, Inc., Fairmount Santrol Holdings, Inc., Oclaro, Inc., QuinStreet, Inc. and RSP Permian, Inc.

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities law violations in connection with ADT's IPO.

AveXis, Inc. (AVXS)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of AveXis to Novartis for $218 per share.

Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (CTWS)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of CTWS to SJW Group for 1.1375 SJW shares per share.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc. (EDGE)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities law violations in connection with the discontinuance of the Phase 3 study for EG-1962 drug due to low probability of meeting its primary endpoint.

Fairmount Santrol Holdings, Inc. (FMSA)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of Fairmount for $0.74 per share.

Oclaro, Inc. (OCLR)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of Oclaro to Lumentum Holdings Inc., for $5.60 in cash and 0.0636 Lumentum shares for each Oclaro share.

QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities law violations in connection with allegations that QuinStreet's revenue growth is the result of "malware redirects" and "bogus leads."

RSP Permian, Inc. (RSPP)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of RSP to Concho Resources Inc., for 0.320 Concho shares per RSPP share.

