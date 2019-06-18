Light-based Manufacturing, Application and Opportunity Assessment 2019: Automotive, Aerospace, Manufacturing and Healthcare Industries Drive Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Light-based Manufacturing: Application and Opportunity Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study Light-based Manufacturing: Application and Opportunity Assessment analyzes the key technologies and applications of light-based applications in industries that will help manufacturers to solve problems by reducing cost, space, and simplifying manufacturing processes while increasing the quality of products and meeting end-user needs.

This research focuses on the current case studies pertaining to the applications of light-based technologies that may influence manufacturers to scale this technology in the near future. The impact on sectors, key participants, challenges in the adoption of technologies are highlighted as well. The disruption and milestone of light-based technologies in promising sectors are discussed in detail in this research service.

The key participants mainly highlighted in this light-based manufacturing RS are providers or developers of terahertz laser technology and fiber optic laser technology. Regional analysis in the adoption of light-based technologies and patent activities are illustrated. Furthermore, notable funding, merger and acquisitions, and joint collaborations are also covered in this research service.

Key topics covered in the study:

What are the key technologies that contributes toward the growth of light-based technologies in various industries.

What are the recent industry initiatives that are directly related in the adoption and widespread of light-based manufacturing in industries?

What are the current experimentations or pilot tests conducted by manufacturers for promoting light-based technologies across industries?

What are the potential disruption areas that will be imposed by light-based technologies in many sectors?

What are the challenges faced by manufacturers in scaling light-based technologies?

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Research Methodology Explained

1.4 Key Findings



2.0 Types of Technologies in Light-based Manufacturing

2.1 Role of Photonics Technology in Light-based Manufacturing

2.2 Opportunities of Terahertz Technology in Light-based Manufacturing

2.3 Atomic Layer Deposition with High Frequency Laser

2.4 Outlook on Fiber Optics



3.0 Outlook for Light-based Manufacturing Technologies

3.1 Key Drivers in The Innovation/Revolution of Light-based Manufacturing

3.2 Key Participants in Light-based Technologies

3.3 Key Participants in Light-based Laser Manufacturing

3.4 Impact of Light-based Manufacturing in Industries

3.5 Impact on Sectors - Viewpoint

3.6 Regional Analysis of Light-based Manufacturing



4.0 Case Studies on Light-based Application

4.1 Optoelectronics Integrated Circuits - Ayar Labs, US

4.2 Laser for High Precision Cutting - Amada America, US

4.3 Integrated Photonic For Low Weight Satellite Communication - Airbus, US

4.4 Terahertz Screening in Airport Security - Transport Security Administration, UK, and Thruvision, UK

4.5 Terahertz Imaging For Aircraft Composite (Multilayered Structure Inspections) - University of Washington



5.0 Technology Impact Assessment

5.1 Future Integrated Circuits in Diverse Industries

5.2 Future Data Transfer and Communication in Aerospace and Spacecraft

5.3 Milestones of Terahertz Technology in Inspection and Screening Applications

5.4 Milestones of Laser Technology in Manufacturing



6.0 Prospects of Light-based Manufacturing in Industries

6.1 Challenges in the Adoption of Light-based Manufacturing in Various Industries

6.2 Notable Mergers and Acquisitions

6.3 Notable Joint Collaborations and Partnerships

6.4 Funding for Light-based Manufacturing



7.0 Roadmap and Strategic Insights

7.1 Light-based Manufacturing Roadmap

7.2 Strategic Insights



8.0 Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Airbus

Amada America

Ayar Labs

Thruvision Group PLC

Transport Security Administration

University of Washington

