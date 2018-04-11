Light Touch Laser Spa in Manhattan Now Meeting the Needs of Transgender Individuals With Caring, Expert Laser Hair Removal Services

NEW YORK, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Light Touch Laser Spa (https://www.lighttouchnyc.com/) is proud to announce its status as a transgender-friendly spa. Founder Lital Lev-Ary understands the unique challenges facing individuals in transition and wants to help make the process as smooth as possible; the spa has consistently been a strong ally of the LGBT community, and Lital recently completed a Transgender Needs professional development course. Light Touch Laser Spa is located in Manhattan's Flatiron District and provides a free consultation — with no strings attached — to every new client.

"We care deeply about the needs of all clients," says Lital, "and we develop a unique plan for each individual. In addition, it's a true privilege to be able to offer the most innovative laser treatments in the region to members of the transgender community. Our goal is to treat clients like family and provide the level of service we would want for ourselves. We encourage everyone in transition to get in touch with Light Touch Laser Spa and learn how we can help you."

Light Touch Laser Spa has been providing services to transgender community over the past 6 years. One of these clients had this to say regarding the spa: "I've been looking for a facility to begin laser hair removal on my face and neck, and I came across your spa after reading some glowing reviews! I appreciated your outward support for LGBT folk and transitioning individuals on your website as well." - Christopher M.

During an initial consultation, clients learn what treatment options are both suitable and comfortable. Treatments are precisely tailored based on hair thickness and hair and skin color. Light Touch Laser Spa offers treatments for both men and women; virtually any region of the body where stubborn hair could be an issue is an eligible treatment area.

While no treatment can completely and permanently end hair growth, laser treatments can reduce the body's rate of hair production by up to 85-95 percent. Moreover, laser hair removal is better tolerated, cleaner, faster and easier than waxing. For transgender individuals in transition, the hair removal process is fundamentally the same, although more treatment sessions may be required to address all areas of concern.

"I can't begin to describe how great of an experience you will have with Lital," raves Laura S. of Brooklyn. "She is a professional but will treat you as family. She is 100 percent honest about the service she can and cannot provide and what you can do about your finer hairs. After the second session, I barely saw any grow-backs. I am extremely satisfied." Clients of Light Touch Laser Spa will be treated with the utmost care, honesty, integrity, and respect.

Light Touch Laser Spa serves clients throughout the Five Boroughs and the tri-state area. Additional client reviews are available on Facebook, Google, Yelp and Demand Force.

About Light Touch Laser Spa

Light Touch Laser Spa was founded by Lital Lev-Ary, a Certified Laser Hair Removal Professional (CLHRP) in practice since 2010. With over 7 years of experience in laser technology and more than 10,000 clients, she has developed a unique laser hair removal technique and is known for being proficient, professional and personal.

Light Touch Laser Spa is a proud member of The Society for Clinical and Medical Hair Removal, which is dedicated to enhancing natural beauty using the latest technology. The spa has been featured on "The Best of New York" TV show, Resident Magazine, and has been awarded the Super Service Award by Angie's List and Yelp every year since 2012.

