Light Towers Market Study 2019-2024: Huge Industry Opportunity in the Untapped African Market

The global light towers market size is projected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2024 from estimated revenue of USD 4.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the light towers industry, by market type, fuel type, light type end-user, and region.

It also offers detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market.

The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

It also covers various important aspects of the market. These include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the light towers market.

The factors driving the market include increasing investment in oil & gas and construction infrastructure spending across global regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.



The global light towers market is dominated by leading players that have an extensive regional presence. The leading players in the light towers industry include Generac Holding (US), Terex Corporation (US), Doosan Portable Power (US), Wacker Neuson (Germany), Atlas Copco (Sweden), and United Rental (US) and others.

The rental segment is expected to dominate the light towers market



The rental segment is expected to be the largest market, by market type, during the forecast period. The growth is evident owing to the rising demand for light towers in short time/temporary projects in construction infrastructure projects, events & sports, mining, and oil & gas sectors.



Diesel segment is expected to dominate the light towers market



The diesel segment of the market, by fuel type, is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the easy and long reliability of diesel power light towers. In addition, in remote and off-grid applications where access to grid power is non-existent, diesel light towers are increasingly used. Solar/hybrid is the second-largest market in terms of demand for light towers.



North America to lead the global light towers market in terms of value



North America is the largest light towers industry, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The market is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period owing to rising investments in construction infrastructure development, oil & gas exploration activities, and mining sector operations in the US and Canada. The market is driven further by the presence of many global manufacturers and rental providers of light towers in the countries.



Key benefits of buying the report:



This report segments the global light towers market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall market and the sub-segments across different verticals and regions. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the light towers market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. This report will help stakeholders to understand competitors better and gain more insights to better their position in their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, new product development, agreement, and acquisitions.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Light Tower Market

4.2 Light Tower Market, By Market Type

4.3 Light Tower Market, By Light Type

4.4 Light Tower Market, By Fuel Type

4.5 North America Light Tower Market, By End-User & Country

4.6 Light Tower Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Investments in End-Use Industries

5.2.1.2 Advancements in LED Technology

5.2.1.3 Introduction of Solar and Battery-Powered Light Towers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Fluctuating Prices of Crude Oil Fuels

5.2.2.2 High Starting Time

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Untapped African Market

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost of Light Towers



6 Light Tower Market, By Market Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Sales

6.2.1 Investment By Capital Intensive Industries in Light Towers is Likely to Drive the Light Tower Sales Market Segment

6.3 Rental

6.3.1 Need for Reduction of Capital Expenditure is Likely to Drive the Light Tower Rental Market Segment



7 Light Tower Market, By Light Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 LED Light Tower

7.2.1 Ease of Operation and Reduced Maintenance Cost are Driving the Market for LED Light Tower

7.3 Metal Halide Light Tower

7.3.1 Increased Use of Metal Halide Lights in High-Intensity Applications is Expected to Drive the Metal Halide Segment



8 Light Tower Market, By Fuel Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Diesel

8.2.1 Need for Illumination in Remote Locations is Likely to Drive the Diesel Powered Light Tower Segment

8.3 Solar/Hybrid

8.3.1 Increasing Need for Silent Operation is Expected to Drive the Solar-Powered Light Tower Segment

8.4 Direct Power

8.4.1 Availability of Cheaper Grid Power is Expected to Drive the Direct Power Light Tower Segment



9 Light Tower Market, By End-User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Construction

9.2.1 Increasing Investments in Infrastructure Development Projects is Expected to Drive the Light Tower Market

9.3 Oil & Gas

9.3.1 Investment in Oil and Gas Exploration Activities is Likely to Drive the Light Tower Market

9.4 Mining

9.4.1 Use of Light Towers for Surface Mining Operations is Expected to Drive the Demand During the Forecast Period

9.5 Events & Sports

9.5.1 Need for Light Towers in Small Events is Expected to Drive the Light Tower Rental Market

9.6 Others



10 Light Tower Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Growing Investments in the Construction and Oil & Gas Exploration Operations Expected to Drive the Market for Light Towers in the US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Increasing Infrastructure Spending and Mining Activities are Expected to Drive the Market for Light Towers in Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 Increasing Demand From the Oil & Gas and Mining Sectors is Driving the Light Tower Market in Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Construction Sector Growth is Driving the Demand for Light Towers in Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 Demand From Events and Sports is Expected to Drive the Demand for Light Towers

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Increasing Building and Transport Infrastructure Spending is Expected to Drive the Light Tower Market

10.3.4 Russia

10.3.4.1 Urban Infrastructure Development, Mining, and Oil and Gas Exploration Activities are Expected to Drive the Market for Light Towers

10.3.5 Rest of Europe

10.3.5.1 Stable Economic Outlook and Increased Spending on Construction Developments are Expected to Drive the Market

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Plans to Develop Smaller Cities is Expected to Drive the Demand for Light Towers

10.4.2 Australia

10.4.2.1 Investment in Mining Exploration Operations and Demand From Infrastructure Projects are Driving the Light Tower Market

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.3.1 Infrastructure Development and Events & Sports Sector are Expected to Drive the Light Tower Market

10.4.4 India

10.4.4.1 Government Policies to Boost Infrastructure Development are Expected to Drive the Market for Light Towers

10.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.4.5.1 Improving Living Standards and Demand for Transport Infrastructure Development are Expected to Drive the Market

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia

10.5.1.1 Focus on Non-Oil Sectors Such as Construction and Events are Expected to Drive the Demand for Light Towers

10.5.2 UAE

10.5.2.1 Fast Growing Construction and Events Sectors are Expected to Drive the Market for Light Towers in the UAE

10.5.3 South Africa

10.5.3.1 Growing Demand From Mining Operations is Driving the Demand for Light Towers

10.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.6 South America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.1.1 Strong Focus on Infrastructure Projects is Expected to Drive the Demand for Light Towers in Brazil

10.6.2 Argentina

10.6.2.1 Government Initiated Infrastructure Projects are Expected to Drive the Light Tower Market

10.6.3 Rest of South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Manufacturers)

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Dynamic

11.2.4 Emerging

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Rental Companies)

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Innovators

11.3.3 Dynamic

11.3.4 Emerging

11.4 Market Share, Manufacturers, 2018

11.5 Competitive Scenario

11.5.1 New Product Launches

11.5.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.5.3 Investments & Expansions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Generac Holding

12.2 Terex Corporation

12.3 Doosan Portable Power

12.4 Wacker Neuson

12.5 Atlas Copco

12.6 United Rentals

12.7 Yanmar

12.8 Will-Burt Company

12.9 Allmand Brothers

12.10 Coates Hire

12.11 Brandon Hire Station

12.12 P&I Generators

12.13 Lambson's Hire

12.14 Nixon Hire

12.15 Xylem

12.16 Multiquip

12.17 Quzhou Valiant Machinery Co

12.18 Wanco

12.19 Ishikawa Machine Company

12.20 Himoinsa

12.21 MHM

12.22 JCB

12.23 The Rental Store



