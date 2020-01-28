Light Vehicle Steering: Global Industry Overview, Major Suppliers, Top 14 Markets, Technology Trends, and Market Size Forecasts to 2034
Jan 28, 2020, 19:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Light Vehicle Steering Market - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Updated in the last quarter, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE steering systems sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data, this global market study includes:
- Automotive OE steering systems (manual, hydraulic powered, electric powered hydraulic, electric powered) fitment and market size data for the top 14* markets
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including dual-pinion EPS systems, column-mounted systems, modular steering columns, sensor technology, wheel-locking mechanisms, car steering wheels)
- Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary
- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including TRW, Prodrive, Cruden, ZF, Nexteer
- Updated profiles of the major automotive steering system suppliers including their strategies and prospects
- Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis
*The top 14 markets accounting for over 98% of global light vehicle production include: North America (US, Canada and Mexico) ; Mercosur (Brazil and Argentina); Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Finland and Morocco) ; Central Europe (Turkey, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia); Russia; Japan; China; India; Korea; Thailand; Other Asia; Iran; South Africa; Australia.
You can use this report to:
- Gain a quick overview of the automotive steering systems sector globally
- Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets
- Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
- Review the latest and most significant technological developments
- Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them
- Spot opportunities and threats in this sector
- Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects
- Prepare supply and demand forecasts
- Produce internal sales plans and forecasts
- Carry out competitive intelligence
Key Topics Covered
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Companies
- China Automotive Systems Inc.
- JTEKT Corporation
- Mando Corporation
- Nexteer Automotive
- Customers
- Merger and acquisition activity
- NSK Ltd
- Infrastructure
- Merger and acquisition activity
- Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH
- Showa Corporation
- ThyssenKrupp AG
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- TRW Automotive
- Customers and contracts
- Infrastructure
- Others
- Federal Mogul Corporation
- Hella
- Hitachi Automotive Systems
- Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.
- Knorr-Bremse SteeringSystems
- KYB
- Mando Corp
- Martinrea International Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Remy International
- Sona Koyo Steering Systems
- Trelleborg
- Forecasts
- Electric powered hydraulic steering
- Electric powered steering systems
- Column drive electric power steering
- Pinion drive electric power steering
- Rack drive electric power steering
- Hydraulic powered steering
- Manual steering - rack and pinion
- Manual steering - recirculating ball
- Regional fitment rates
- Markets
- China
- Electric steering systems
- Emerging markets
- Hydraulic steering systems
- Japan
- Technologies
- Active front steering
- EPS
- China Automotive Systems' solutions
- JTEKT's solutions
- Nexteer's solutions
- NSK's solutions
- Robert Bosch Automotive Steering's solutions
- Showa Corp's solutions
- ZF's solutions
- Other
- NSK's solutions
- Rear wheel steering
- Steering column
- Nexteer's column-mounted steering systems
- Steering wheel vibrations
- Tomorrow's steering systems
- Steer-by-wire
- Archive
- Brazil
- Delphi Automotive LLP
- ThyssenKrupp Presta's modular steering column concept
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mxqq7v
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
