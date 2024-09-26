LIGHTBOX UNVEILS NEW LOOK TO COINCIDE WITH LATEST BRAND CAMPAIGNS PROMOTING ITS ACCESSIBLY PRICED FASHION JEWELRY

The new Fall campaigns reflect Lightbox's focus on its fashion jewelry and accessible pricing. 'Shine Bright Spend Less' features imaginative creative executions elevated by the new identity and punctuated with clever copy lines that bring attention to Lightbox's recently lowered prices. For 'Modern Family' Lightbox collaborated with branding and creative studio, Decade, to develop a style-forward image campaign starring three generations of model Emma Breschi's matriarchal family. Shot on location in New York City, the women are styled in a selection of mixed and layered pieces from Lightbox's latest fashion collections.

"Since its launch in 2018 Lightbox has been a leader in the lab-grown diamond category, and our new rebrand and campaigns highlight how we will continue to lead as we look to the future," said Melissa Crivillaro, Chief Marketing Officer, Lightbox. "Our accessible prices, our fun and colorful innovations, and our fashion-focused lab-grown diamond jewelry collections underpin Lightbox's broad appeal. As we lean into our next chapter with a revived identity, new creative campaigns and bold price messaging, we look to connect more deeply with our customers."

The campaigns coincide with the debut of two new jewelry collections, 'Reminiscence,' a 7-piece capsule focused on the memories that jewelry evokes and 'City Lights,' a 10-piece collection featuring lab-grown diamonds scattered unexpectedly, like the lights of a city skyline at dusk, launching later this month. The collections are the first in a series of trend-driven drops slated for this Fall and come on the heels of a recently introduced capsule of special value tennis necklaces and bracelets.

In addition to the campaigns, Lightbox tapped Decade to put a fresh lens on the brand with a new visual identity anchored by a bold hand-drawn logo featuring the LIGHTBOX LABGROWN alliteration and a tagline, 'Bringing light to life' that encapsulates Lightbox's ethos. A vibrant update to the brand's pastel palette introduces a range of new colors, now grounded in black and white and a streamlined and upgraded packaging suite featuring blind embossed boxes wrapped with contrasting branded sleeves. With a renewed visual identity and dynamic brand campaigns, Lightbox is set to further expand its fashion offering and plans to accelerate its product launch schedule in the coming months and continuing through 2025.

ABOUT LIGHTBOX

Launched in 2018, Lightbox is an innovative lab-grown diamond company offering premium fashion jewelry at accessible prices. Lightbox lab-grown diamonds are available in pink, blue and white and are grown using 100% renewable wind energy. Each piece of Lightbox jewelry is handcrafted with stones that are renowned for their quality and low carbon footprint, and with a transparent and inclusive approach, Lightbox offers consumers extraordinary product at exceptional value. Learn more at lightboxjewelry.com.

