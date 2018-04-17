LightRx Face & Body to Provide SculpSure® for Body Contouring Nation-Wide

NEW YORK, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LightRx Face & Body, one of the nation's largest medical aesthetics providers, announced today that they are partnering with Hologic, Inc. to provide SculpSure® – a non-invasive laser body contouring treatment – at each of its 80 centers nationwide. SculpSure® is a state-of-the-art, FDA-cleared treatment designed to safely and effectively eliminate unwanted fat in the abdomen, flanks, back, inner thighs, outer thighs and submental (under the chin) area, without surgery or downtime.

Rich Morgan, President of LightRx Face & Body, is an industry pioneer who founded and grew American Laser Centers to over 210 locations before selling in 2007 for $220 million. With renowned experience in the aesthetic market, Morgan conducted extensive research before making the decision to purchase SculpSure® for LightRx Face & Body. Unlike other systems, SculpSure® uses advanced light-based technology that precisely targets and destroys fat cells under the skin.

"Our clientele has been searching for body contouring solutions that are safe, effective and affordable," said Morgan. "After carefully reviewing the marketplace and conducting detailed comparison experiments, SculpSure® became the clear choice for our company. It provides the clinically proven, state-of-the-art technology and results that our customers want."

Whether LightRx Face & Body clients want to destroy fat, lose inches, tighten skin, reduce cellulite or shape their curves, the LightRx certified team can create a unique Treat2Complete plan for customers – without the pain, trauma or downtime of surgery. "SculpSure® is the cornerstone of our Treat2Complete plan because of the visible results and the device's 90% client satisfaction rating," said Teresa Schindlbeck, LightRx Regional Director.

"We're thrilled LightRx Face & Body has selected SculpSure® as its preferred body contouring system," said Kevin Thornal, Divisional President of Cynosure at Hologic. "With centers across the country, more people can now have access to the most advanced non-invasive laser body contouring treatment and achieve a natural-looking, slimmer appearance."

Founded in 2014 and based in Farmington Hills, Michigan, LightRx Face & Body provides non-surgical solutions to achieve total body transformation, using non-invasive, FDA-cleared, medical devices. LightRx specializes in body contouring, cellulite reduction, skin rejuvenation and laser hair removal in their more than 80 locations coast-to-coast.

