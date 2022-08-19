In a statement given by a media representative for Lil Durk, the company has announced plans to fund a women-led team of journalists and entrepreneurs.

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lil Durk ("LilDurk.com" or the "Company"), a Canadian news & technology company enhanced by A.I.-driven neural networks, has announced a plan to support female journalists and entrepreneurs.

"Our company pays $50K yearly for 100 unique, well-written articles related to various different topics," said Alexander Elder , co-founder and CEO at Lil Durk . "Women held less than 10% of executive-level roles in 2021. Yesterday, our data analysis team determined that the percentage of women holding those top positions has dropped to under 5% as of January 2022."

Lil Durk

That's despite the findings in a recent white paper from Lil Durk concluding media companies with women in leadership roles are actually more profitable and produce more than twice the revenue per dollar invested than those without them.

About Lil Durk

Lil Durk operates as a news and technology company providing comprehensive, up-to-date news coverage, aggregated from sources across the world.

