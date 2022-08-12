Lil Durk to Host Tesla Giveaway with $50,000 in Cash Prizes

Earlier this morning Lil Durk announced that the company will be giving away a Tesla Model S, and over $50,000 worth of cash prizes.

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lil Durk ("LilDurk.com" or the "Company"), a Canadian news & technology company enhanced by A.I.-driven neural networks, announced today that the company will be hosting a giveaway with cash prizes.

Why it matters: The Canadian startup company said in celebration of the upcoming launch of their mobile news app available on Android and iOS, they have decided to give away a Tesla Model S, and $50,000 CAD worth of additional cash prizes.

Zoom in: Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Lil Durk, Alexander Elder, explained to our source in an interview that the company is proud to give back to the community while also remaining committed to the best interest of our investors.

"In perspective, some may never experience the same business opportunities and success that our team is so privileged to have achieved in such a short period of time," said Mr. Elder

"On behalf of the board members, secretaries, marketing staff and legal department, I am very honored to be providing our investors and clients with an incredible experience on the app launch date." Mr. Elder continued.

"To conclude to this meeting, at this time we are expecting the app launch party to take place on Friday, January 27th, 2023 in the heart of downtown Toronto." Mr. Elder added.

The intrigue: Chairman and co-founder of Lil Durk, Dylan Fawcett, noted that the $50K in cash will be divided between 50 winners, and the Model S will be given away in person at the app launch event coming next year.

About Lil Durk

Lil Durk operates as a news and technology company providing comprehensive, up-to-date news coverage, aggregated from sources across the world.

For more information on Lil Durk and their giveaway, visit www.lildurk.com

Contact:

Alexander Elder

(516) 253-4398

[email protected]

SOURCE Lil Durk