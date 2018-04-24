Lil Wayne stars in new Bumbu commercial!

The Bumbu ad sees Lil Wayne partying with both beautiful women and goats - a visual pun on G.O.A.T., or "Greatest of All Time" - a moniker frequently used for the multi-platinum selling Wayne. The party kicks into high gear when Wayne asks someone to "pass the Bumbu," which as the ad tells us, is the G.O.A.T. among the world's best rums.

"Bumbu is a totally different kind of drink," says Lil Wayne. "I fell in love with the bottle and the taste the first time I tried it. Now it's Bumbu everywhere - in the studio, parties, the VIP. All my people are on this Bumbu now."

Lil Wayne sports a "Bumbu Krewe" jacket - championing his elite "krewe" of rappers and tastemakers who drink and support Bumbu, a dark rum dramatically packaged in a stout glass bottle with an oversized cork and gleaming metal "X" icon.

The commercial is directed by Eif Rivera, whose resume of music videos includes Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent, Nas, Kanye West, and Lil Wayne. It was written in-house by Bumbu's creative team.

Brett Berish, CEO of Sovereign Brands, owner of Bumbu, says: "Bumbu is a small-batch, limited production rum and we've been fortunate to have more demand than supply since it was first released. Lil Wayne was one of the first people to see it and became one of our earliest supporters. As Bumbu has grown and we've been able to bring it to new places around the world, making a video with Wayne was a fun and easy choice for us. It's a perfect way to kick off our first-ever marketing campaign for this wonderful brand."

Adds Wayne, "Bumbu listens to the streets. You have to. Like my businesses, there's no outside agency speaking for Bumbu. This was a raw idea that made us laugh out loud. We had fun doing it. And that's really what separates Bumbu as an independent company….probably why we get along so well!"

About Bumbu

Bumbu is a premium, all-natural craft rum distilled, aged, and bottled in Barbados at a beachside distillery opened in 1893. The rum is an authentic recreation of a Caribbean legend, made using a 400-year old recipe for the original "Bumbu" made by sailors of the 16th and 17th century West Indies. Using sugarcane sourced from eight different countries, distilled and blended with Barbados' naturally coral-filtered water, and aged in once-used oak bourbon barrels, Bumbu is a rum of unrivaled complexity and smoothness, and was awarded three gold medals in a single showing at the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition.

About Sovereign Brands

Sovereign Brands is a family-owned, international wine & spirits company headquartered in New York. The company is owned and operated by the Berish family and partners with first-class producers from the world's most iconic wine and spirit regions to develop superior brands. The company originally created and operated Armand de Brignac ("Ace of Spades") Champagne, selling the brand in 2014, and developed the D'USSÉ Cognac brand (currently owned and operated by Bacardi Ltd.). Sovereign has a portfolio of successful brands including Luc Belaire, a smash-hit line of French sparkling wines, which has earned global acclaim for its exquisite taste and striking packages, and is available in more than 100 countries around the world. The company's portfolio also includes Bumbu, a craft rum brand from Barbados that ranks among the world's most critically acclaimed rums, Cloud Chaser, a classic French Côtes de Provence Rosé, and Skeleton Vineyards, a range of accessible wines from Argentina and Austria.

