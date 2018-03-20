LÍLLÉbaby Unveils New Mickey Mouse Carrier Collection With Matching Doll Carrier Accessories

BOULDER, Colo., March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its mission of creating comfortable and stylish baby carriers both parents and babies love, today LÍLLÉbaby announced the company's first-ever Disney Baby-branded collection. The first wave of the collection will feature Mickey Mouse and expand LÍLLÉbaby's growing assortment of baby and doll carriers to bring the excitement of Disney to baby wearing fashion.

Disney Baby Collection by LÍLLÉbaby Disney Baby

For more than 15 years, LÍLLÉbaby has enhanced the lives of parents who baby wear, as the versatile carriers empower parents to be all they strive to be without giving up baby bonding. The award-winning COMPLETE™ baby carrier offers more carrying positions, can be used from birth through toddlerhood, and provides unmatched comfort with enhanced lumbar support. The Disney Baby Collection by LÍLLÉbaby will be available in the COMPLETE Airflow - a lightweight, breathable 3D mesh carrier, COMPLETE All Seasons - a sturdy canvas cotton, and COMPLETE All Seasons Embossed - a brand new carrier option featuring ultra-soft micro cloth with embossed designer detailing. Matching doll carrier accessories will also be available.

"We focus on creating products that deliver sophisticated design and functionality for baby wearers throughout every baby and toddler stage," says Erin Dwyer, Chief Marketing Officer, LÍLLÉbaby. "It's a dream to work with Disney because its beloved characters truly transcend generations, and through the years their popularity has made them not only animated classics, but also iconic features in today's fashion. For us, there's something very special about giving a parent, who grew up with Disney, the chance to bring all of the fun and whimsy of the brand into their everyday interactions with their little one."

The collection will include prints featuring popular characters, with the first two prints showcasing the beloved Mickey Mouse. Prints include Mickey Traditional, a gray pattern with black and gray mesh, and Mickey Embossed, a luxe red pattern with black and gold accents. Additional prints will be released this spring and summer with characters from other Disney franchises.

The Disney Baby Collection by LÍLLÉbaby will launch on March 20 at the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Associations' Baby Show in Washington D.C. The products will be available on lillebaby.com, shopDisney.com and other retailers. The SRP for the COMPLETE carriers ranges from $150.00 to $190.00 and the SRP for the doll carriers is $35.00.

ABOUT LÍLLÉBABY

LÍLLÉbaby, inspired by Scandinavian design, creates functional and beautiful baby carriers for parents and caretakers of babies and toddlers. With a focus on quality of life, honesty and a love for nature's beauty, LÍLLÉbaby strives to produce baby carriers that are complete in comfort, functionality, and style. Every parent dreams of the simple luxury of keeping their baby close while building a natural bond, and LÍLLÉbaby helps parents make that dream a reality. For more information, please visit lillebaby.com.

ABOUT DISNEY CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND INTERACTIVE MEDIA

Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media (DCPI) is the business segment of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) that brings our Company's stories and characters to life through innovative and engaging physical products and digital experiences across more than 100 categories, from toys and t-shirts, to apps, books and console games. DCPI comprises four main lines of business: Global Licensing, Disney Retail (including Disney store and shopDisney.com), Publishing and Digital Media, and Games, Apps, and Labs. The segment is home to world-class licensing and retail experts, artists, technologists, and storytellers who inspire imaginations and bring the magic of Disney into the daily lives of families and fans around the world.

SOURCE LILLEbaby