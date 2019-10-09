Lilliana Vazquez & Bryan Llenas Announced As Emcess For The 2019 HPRA ¡BRAVO! Awards

Vazquez is an Emmy winning host, influencer, style advisor and producer for the biggest names in entertainment, both on-air and online. On NBC's TODAY, Lilliana shares her experiences and expertise with millions of viewers each week where she can be seen covering the latest in tech, business, travel, entertainment and lifestyle. As a correspondent for Access Hollywood, Lilliana sits down with the biggest names in entertainment and is the show's secret weapon on the most important red carpets including The Academy Awards, The Golden Globes and The Met Gala.

Llenas currently serves as a National Corresponded for Fox News Channel (FNC). He joined the company in 2010 as a reporter for FOXNewsLatino.com and transitioned to his role in 2013. Llenas covers national breaking news, most recently reporting on the El Chapo trial, the Jeffrey Epstein case and the historic "Ricky Renuncia" protests from Puerto Rico.

Now in its six year, the HPRA National ¡BRAVO! Awards celebrates the best corporate, agency, and non-profit PR and marketing teams, and the breakthrough work they produced.

The decorated 2019 HPRA ¡BRAVO! Honorees include:

Teresa Rodríguez , anchor of Univision's "Aqui y Ahora" - Journalist of the Year Award

, anchor of Univision's "Aqui y Ahora" - Journalist of the Year Award Lori George Billingsley , Global Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer for The Coca-Cola Company - Diversity & Inclusion Award

, Global Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer for The Coca-Cola Company - Diversity & Inclusion Award Mike Valdés-Fauli , President and CEO of Pinta - Pioneer of the Year Award

, President and CEO of Pinta - Pioneer of the Year Award Claudia Romo Edelman , We Are All Human Foundation - President's Award

The winning Campaigns of the Year will be announced at the 2019 HPRA ¡BRAVO! Awards. The event is made possible, in part, by Moet Hennessy USA, Univision Communications, CCOM Group, Cision, Edelman, Havas Formulation and Entercom.

For more information & to purchase tickets, please visit https://hpra-usa.org/pages/bravo-tickets/

