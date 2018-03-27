Limelight Health Quoting Technology Integrates with Covered California Marketplace

Limelight Health technology automates and simplifies the quoting and enrollment process, reducing human error as well as the amount of time it takes to present employers with their options. Certified agents and the general agents no longer have to manually process proposals, rates, benefit details and quotes. With a robust health insurance and benefits plan dataset, certified agents can get quotes across medical, dental, and vision lines using Covered California rates.

Using Limelight Health's quoting data and EaseCentral's platform, agents are able to pull quotes and compare information from multiple carriers instantly from any desktop or mobile device. With a visual dashboard and side-by-side data comparison, agents are able to easily generate sold proposals containing all group census info and send via API to EaseCentral for completing online enrollment. This integration offers the most streamlined workflow using technology in any state-based small business exchange.

"Limelight Health is proud to integrate and partner with Covered California and EaseCentral to make it simpler, cost effective, and more accurate to quote and enroll benefits for employers that work through this partnership," said Jason T. Andrew, CEO and Co-Founder of Limelight Health.

"By integrating with Limelight Health and EaseCentral, Covered California for Small Business will enjoy easier connectivity with the certified insurance agents and general agents who use their services," said Robert Manzer, Deputy Director, Small Business Exchange & Agent Program Management for Covered California.

"We believe our partnership will be a catalyst to improving the way quoting, enrollment, renewal and account maintenance activities are performed today by small businesses and their brokers. It is time to move the small business marketplace into the 21st century's web-enabled world of e-commerce. It's a faster, better and a much less costly way of doing business."

Since its inception in 2014, Limelight Health has quickly captured the attention of the nation, winning HealthTech Capital's Most Promising Health Tech Company of 2015 and first place winner at Silicon Valley Innovation Center's Insurance Disrupted Conference. Limelight Health has offices in San Francisco and Redding, California.

