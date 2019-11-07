Limited Collection Release "COLORBLIND" by LUCHEVIDA Drops 11.23.19

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of frenzied teens everywhere vying to own exclusive HypeBeast items of clothing, New York City fashion brand LUCHEVIDA is making its mark in the world with its highly anticipated, limited-edition, 12-part T-shirt collection. The all-American clothing label offers exclusive, limited-edition T-shirts that are made in the USA.

The company's three-piece, hand-laid, logo box T-shirts will be available for purchase as a 12-part-series collection that will release by date. On November 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. EST (New York time), the first piece from the limited edition collection entitled, "COLORBLIND" will enter the world. COLORBLIND is "pure and enlightened, free from judgment, and stands against injustice." "Each T-shirt from the collection represents something very special," commented a spokesperson from the company.

For an added level of excitement, the company kept the 12th T-shirt of the collection a mystery; the company's website displays binary code in place of the t-shirt's name. The 12th mystery piece will be unveiled on December 14, 2019, and will be available for purchase on August 14, 2021.

Fashion enthusiasts are welcome to visit the company's website for the latest developments and designs. Be sure to sign up for email notifications and be the first to know about upcoming drops and exclusive offers.

