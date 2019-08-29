Limodo Technologies Launches Indiegogo Crowdfunding Campaign for State-of-the-Art Window Cleaning Robot: Limodo Window Wizard

KUWAIT CITY, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Disruptive tech company Limodo (https://www.limodo.com/) recently announced the launch of its Indiegogo campaign to crowdfund the production of the Limodo Window Wizard. The Window Wizard is a remote-controlled, smart window-cleaning robot that operates virtually hands-free and with minimal need for user management. Limodo has set a fixed goal for the fundraising, with more than a month left remaining for the campaign. The company invites interested customers to view the campaign and pre-order the Limodo Window Wizard HERE.

The Window Wizard: Overview

The Limodo Window Wizard is a smart window cleaning robot that makes your daily routine less exhausting and does the work for you. Filled with a host of special features including path detection, edge detection, 30min battery backup, powerful suction, hook anti fall system, and much more! Limodo Technologies Limodo Technologies

Potentially harmful dust particles and allergens collect on windows even when they look clean. Daily window cleaning is crucial to reducing these collections and their harmful effects.

After extensive research, Limodo identified window-cleaning as one of the most bothersome routine chores. The hand-held Window Wizard was developed specifically to make cleaning less exhausting and as hands-free as possible, allowing users to multitask while the robot works each window into a spotless shine.

The Window Wizard comes complete with a host of special features that include smart-cleaning app technology, edge-detection capability, a path detection system, a suction system and battery power backup. The Window Wizard may be used with nearly any cleaning fluid desired. Simply fill, set in place, set the path, and let it go to work.

The Limodo Window Wizard has been awarded the Innovation award by Gadget Flow.

The Window Wizard: Specific Features

App and Remote Controlled: For maximum convenience, the Window Wizard is paired with a smartphone app in addition to a provided remote control. Users can use their iOS or Android phones to direct the robot, even from another room.

For maximum convenience, the Window Wizard is paired with a smartphone app in addition to a provided remote control. Users can use their iOS or Android phones to direct the robot, even from another room. Path and Edge Detection System: A smart robot, the Window Wizard utilizes a path detection system that allows users to choose each window-cleaning path via the app; or allow the robot to automatically follow a set path, detecting the size of the window accordingly.

A smart robot, the Window Wizard utilizes a path detection system that allows users to choose each window-cleaning path via the app; or allow the robot to automatically follow a set path, detecting the size of the window accordingly. Powerful Suction System: The secret ingredient of Window Wizard is a powerful suction system that creates an internal vacuum that both keeps the Window Wizard firmly in place like magic and at the same time makes the unbelievably sparkling clean result possible.

The secret ingredient of Window Wizard is a powerful suction system that creates an internal vacuum that both keeps the Window Wizard firmly in place like magic and at the same time makes the unbelievably sparkling clean result possible. Hook Anti-Fall System: As an added precaution, each Window Wizard is equipped with a hook anti-fall system that offers added peace of mind.

As an added precaution, each Window Wizard is equipped with a hook anti-fall system that offers added peace of mind. 30-Minute Battery Backup: The Window Wizard is primarily intended as a plug-in appliance. But for windows that are in awkward places, or for spaces that contain no power outlets, the Window Wizard has an onboard battery backup that will keep the device from shutting down; allowing the Window Wizard to keep to its programmed cleaning path.

The Window Wizard is primarily intended as a plug-in appliance. But for windows that are in awkward places, or for spaces that contain no power outlets, the Window Wizard has an onboard battery backup that will keep the device from shutting down; allowing the Window Wizard to keep to its programmed cleaning path. Decreased Noise: The Window Wizard is designed to be low-noise with minimal sound disruption.

The Window Wizard is designed to be low-noise with minimal sound disruption. Dimension/Power Specs: Robot Size 250 by 250 by 85mm; Average power 75W; Suction Power 2800Pa; Adapter Input 100-230V 50/60HZ 2A; Adapter Output DC24V 3.75A; Cleaning Speed 2.5 Min/Sqm; Backup Battery 14.4V/650mAh Li-ion

Prototypes of the Limodo Window Wizard have already been successfully tested thousands of times, and Limodo has secured a high-quality production partner in China. Indiegogo backers are rewarded with specific perks, including: the robot, a remote control, multiple cleaning pads, power adapters, extension cables and safety cords, as well as a user manual. Investors and customers can also follow the Window Wizard on:

Facebook; Instagram; YouTube

About Limodo Technologies

Limodo is a disruptive technology company focused on innovative solutions to solve everyday quandaries. Each Limodo product is engineered and crafted with the highest quality standards to ensure a reliable and user-friendly experience. Originators of the Limodo Window Wizard, the smart window-cleaning robot, the Limodo team is already working to roll-out an entirely new series of products that streamline and modernize other daily chores. Learn more at: www.Limodo.com.

Contact:

Dominic Fernandes, Limodo Window Wizard Launch Team

219936@email4pr.com

Telephone/WhatsApp : +965-97269102

SOURCE Limodo Technologies