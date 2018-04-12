Lincoln Tech, Johnson Controls Team Up To Build Technical Workforce of the Future

Graduates of Lincoln Tech's Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) and Electrical and Electronic Systems Technology (EEST) training programs throughout the country will have the opportunity to pursue careers with Johnson Controls, which will assist Lincoln in recruiting new students for these programs. Johnson Controls will provide training equipment and sponsor classrooms at 10 Lincoln Tech campuses across the country: Columbia, MD; Denver, CO; East Windsor, New Britain, and Shelton, CT; Indianapolis, IN; Mahwah and Union, NJ; Marietta, GA; and Melrose Park, IL.

Scott Shaw, President and CEO of Lincoln Tech, says partnering with Johnson Controls demonstrates the school's commitment to helping students and employers alike overcome the skills gap that exists in many hands-on industries today.

"Having the support of an employer like Johnson Controls will prove to be invaluable for our graduates who can connect with a company that's really defined the fields of climate control and energy efficiency for more than a century," Shaw says. "Johnson Controls was paving the way in these arenas long before the fields were even being thought about as critical to our environment and our world. Now, as Johnson Controls continues its drive toward the development of 'smart' cities built around integrated infrastructure, it's exciting to know that our students can one day be a part of it."

"Johnson Controls is a growing company, and to grow we need more people on the ground to respond to the needs of our customers," says Rod Rushing, president of Building Solutions North America, Johnson Controls. "This partnership with Lincoln Tech is about laying the foundation for our future workforce, and providing the essential training needed to be successful in a career with Johnson Controls."

Johnson Controls Vice President for Human Resources Dana Valentine highlights the broader impact of a career with Johnson Controls. "When you join this company, you're embarking on a career that's bigger than yourself," says Valentine. "This is not just a 'job,' but a career that will help define the future of how we as a society live and work."

She also notes, "Lincoln Tech graduates pursuing careers with the company will have an impressive range of career paths from which to choose. With the size and scale of Johnson Controls' business, the options are almost endless. As a global operation, career opportunities are available in dozens of countries."

The partnership with Johnson Controls comes less than two months after Lincoln Tech announced it had also partnered with Hussmann Refrigeration. Together, these two relationships will afford Lincoln students a wide range of career possibilities after graduation.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 23 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences, and Lincoln College of New England. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institute in the state of Connecticut.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.

Contact Information

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Peter Tahinos

(973) 736-9340 x49233

ptahinos@lincolntech.edu

About Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls is a global diversified technology and multi industrial leader serving a wide range of customers in more than 150 countries. Our 120,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. We are committed to helping our customers win and creating greater value for all of our stakeholders through strategic focus on our buildings and energy growth platforms. For additional information, please visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

Contact Information

Johnson Controls

Ryan Nolan

414-524-6170

ryan.p.nolan@jci.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lincoln-tech-johnson-controls-team-up-to-build-technical-workforce-of-the-future-300628664.html

SOURCE Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Related Links

http://www.lincolneducationalservices.com

