Linde Continues Ongoing Commitment to Shell Eco-marathon

This is the first time that Make the Future will take place in a region that has already commercialized fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). Linde, a pioneer in providing hydrogen stations for FCEVs, currently operates four of the 32 retail hydrogen stations open in the state of California. The Linde station in West Sacramento was the first fully retail hydrogen station in the world.

"Linde was among the first to recognize hydrogen's potential as a clean fuel," said Mike Beckman, Vice President, Hydrogen Fueling, Linde Americas. "We've invested in developing the technologies necessary for hydrogen infrastructure. Our ongoing support for the hydrogen teams at the Shell Eco-marathon is an investment in developing talent for this new energy frontier."

Linde's participation at the 2018 Make the Future California event includes:

Sponsoring the award for the winning Hydrogen fuel cell team;

A virtual reality experience that lets visitors "walk" through a hydrogen production plant and see how hydrogen is cleanly and efficiently produced from natural gas;

Providing a team of Linde hydrogen experts that will inspect all competing fuel cell vehicles and offer technical expertise.

"Hydrogen is the most economically viable clean energy fuel on display at the 2018 Shell Eco-marathon and is now gaining recognition for its staggering potential," said Kushal Doshi, Senior Applications Equipment Engineer for Linde H2 Fueling and Linde's technical lead for the event. "Worldwide, government and industry are doubling down on their commitments to deploy fuel cell vehicles and hydrogen fueling infrastructure, and Linde continues to be at the forefront of the market."

As the world's largest manufacturer of hydrogen plants, Linde covers the entire technology spectrum required to successfully use hydrogen as a fuel and for stationary power. To date, Linde has equipped more than 100 hydrogen stations in 15 countries with innovative hydrogen refueling technology, including five in California. For more information, please visit whyhydrogen.linde.com.

