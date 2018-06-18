Linde Introduces Two Portfolios for Quality Powder Metal Processes

The SINTERFLEX ® atmosphere control systems (ACS) for PM and AM processing. The SINTERFLEX ACS portfolio now encompasses four tailored solutions and related components for these metal processes: 1) Press and sinter, 2) Metal Injection Molding, 3) Vacuum sintering, and 4) Sintering of binder-jetted 3D components.

The SINTERFLEX ACS portfolio now encompasses four tailored solutions and related components for these metal processes: 1) Press and sinter, 2) Metal Injection Molding, 3) Vacuum sintering, and 4) Sintering of binder-jetted 3D components. The ADDvance® AM technology for improving quality before, during and after AM processing. The ADDvance technology suite includes the portable ADDvance O 2 precision atmosphere monitoring system, ideal for laser powder-bed fusion processes and powder storage. The portfolio also includes ADDvance® Cryoclean which uses carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) and an abrasive for cleaning surface residues from parts after 3D printing.

In a presentation titled "Total Control of the Powder Metal Sintering Process for Complete Optimization of the Atmosphere and its Thermodynamics" Linde will detail proven methods for reliably producing repeatable PM sintered parts.

PowderMet, the international conference on Powder Metallurgy and Particulate Materials, is co-located with the AMPM conference on Additive Manufacturing with Powder Metallurgy.

Linde LLC offers a portfolio of solutions for the ferrous and non-ferrous metallurgy industries, ranging from gases and equipment to services and process consulting for additive manufacturing, powder metallurgy, combustion, heat treatment and cooling. For more information, visit PowderMet booth #618, or contact Linde (www.lindeus.com), 800-755-9277.

About The Linde Group

In the 2017 financial year, The Linde Group generated revenue of USD 21.1 bn (EUR 17.113 bn), making it one of the leading gases and engineering companies in the world, with approximately 58,000 employees working in more than 100 countries worldwide. The strategy of The Linde Group is geared towards long-term profitable growth and focuses on the expansion of its international business, with forward-looking products and services. Linde acts responsibly towards its shareholders, business partners, employees, society and the environment in every one of its business areas, regions and locations across the globe. The company is committed to technologies and products that unite the goals of customer value and sustainable development. For more information, see The Linde Group online at www.linde.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/linde-introduces-two-portfolios-for-quality-powder-metal-processes-300667714.html

SOURCE Linde North America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lindeus.com

