Lindsay Guion's Short Film "Therapy" Recognized as Best Romance Film

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GUION PARTNERS is happy to announce that "Therapy" won the title of Best Romance Film at the 2019 Top Shorts Film Festival. Lindsay Guion is the executive producer and award-winning producer of the film and also globally represents Barachi, who is the lead actor of the film and performs the music score.

"Therapy" unfolds in a dream state haze, weaving a story of lovers caught up in the spell of passion and desire that soon dissolves into obsession, an ultimatum... and consequences.

Courtesy of Top Shorts Film Festival Courtesy of GPI Films

"I am extremely honored to be receiving this 2019 Top Shorts Film Festival award for 'Best Romance Film,'" says Lindsay Guion.

"I am earnestly grateful for the recognition I have received for my work, because I am very sure that every other nominee was as capable, if not more, of winning this award."

Lindsay Guion has over 20 years of experience in the music industry. He brings a unique and original understanding of film and music. His company, GUION PARTNERS INC., works with various high-profile clients from the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors.

"I have faced several challenges on my way here, but each one of them has only strengthened me to make me the person I am today - a thorough professional who knows exactly what he wants, someone who sets his eyes on a goal and does not lose sight of it, unless it is achieved. Winning this award would not have been possible without the inspiration I have received from my ex-girlfriend for whom I still have the deepest respect, and from whom I have derived the strength to challenge myself and perform better at each stage," says Lindsay Guion.

"I promise to only get better at my work so that you can see me here for more awards next year."

"Thank you as I remain humbled!"

For more information, visit https://lindsayguion.com/

About Lindsay Guion

Lindsay Guion is a prominent film and music producer and has been influential to many aspiring artists throughout his 20-year career in the industry. Having worked closely with many Grammy award-winning artists, Lindsay utilizes expertise to recognize new talent. As an entrepreneur, executive, and entertainment professional, he brings a unique perspective to every one of his projects.

Media Contact:

Belinda Foster

GUION PARTNERS, INC.

+1.212.851.3730

+1.424.222.0990

SOURCE GUION PARTNERS, INC.

Related Links

https://lindsayguion.com/

