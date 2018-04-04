Linfield College Lowers Tuition Rate For Online Certificate Programs

"Our certificate programs are for adult students who want to be competitive in today's knowledge-driven economy," said Laura Brener, director for Online & Continuing Education. "This new pricing structure meets the needs of students seeking an outstanding and personalized education at a more competitive price point."

Linfield currently offers 17 certificates at the new tuition rate: coaching, communication and diversity, creative writing, cyber security and digital forensics, database administration, global health, health administration, human resource management, marketing, professional communication, project management, software engineering, sustainability, web application development, wine management, wine marketing and yoga instructor.

Certificates that require a bachelor's degree as a prerequisite, such as the accounting certificate, will not be offered at the new tuition rate.

Additionally, Linfield alumni receive an extra discount via the college's "Return to Learn" program. Linfield alumni are eligible for a 20 percent tuition discount on one course per academic year for online and continuing education.

Registration for summer and fall courses starts Monday, April 16. Contact Linfield's Office of Admissions at 503-883-2346 or www.linfield.edu/oce for details.

