Linguamatics Spring Text Mining Conference 2018 to Feature Speakers from Leading Biomedical Organizations

In addition to presentations from AbbVie, Bayer, Merck KgaA, Mundipharma, and Novo Nordisk, the conference will offer hands-on training for users, opportunities for exchanging ideas and networking, sessions on industry trends and best practices, and demonstrations of the latest Linguamatics technology updates.

"We are seeing ever broader use of NLP for research, intellectual property and real-world evidence," said David Milward, chief technology officer for Linguamatics. "We are looking forward to learning more about the innovative ways our customers are taking advantage of our text mining technology, and to share details on the latest enhancements to our technology stack, including NLP and machine learning updates."

Key presentations cover a broad range of text mining use cases including: the use of I2E to mine rare adverse event (AEs) data from clinical trials information; implementation of I2E AMP in automated workflows to extract data elements for IDMP (identification of medicinal products), regulatory compliance and general data governance; novel strategies for the use of bespoke ontologies and sub-corpora for effective text mining; approaches to providing SAR (structure-activity relationship) data from patents; and utilizing I2E for effectively exploring Dow Jones' news data for business benefits.

"We are delighted once again to bring our life sciences and healthcare customers together to share insights and best practice on how they are deriving value from I2E, from bench to bedside," said Phil Hastings, chief business officer for Linguamatics. "With the number of attendees and range of topics covered, plus the networking opportunities and hands-on, in-depth training sessions, and last but not least, some exciting new developments to share, it promises to be another great event."

About Linguamatics

Linguamatics transforms unstructured big data into big insights to advance human health and wellbeing. A world leader in deploying innovative natural language processing (NLP)-based text mining for high-value knowledge discovery and decision support, Linguamatics' solutions are used by top commercial, academic and government organizations, including 18 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and leading US healthcare organizations.

Linguamatics I2E is used to mine a wide variety of text resources, such as scientific literature, patents, Electronic Health Records (EHRs), clinical trials data, news feeds, social media and proprietary content. I2E can be deployed as an in-house enterprise system, or as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) on the cloud. For more information, visit www.linguamatics.com and follow @Linguamatics on Twitter.

Linguamatics Media contact:

Michelle Ronan Noteboom, Sr. Account Director

Amendola Communications

+ 1 512.426.2870

mnoteboom@acmarketingpr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/linguamatics-spring-text-mining-conference-2018-to-feature-speakers-from-leading-biomedical-organizations-300630718.html

SOURCE Linguamatics

Related Links

http://www.linguamatics.com

