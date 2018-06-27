LINKS Business Consulting, Marketing and Public Relations Pivots on Tourism Board Success to Expand Its Travel Portfolio

LINKS has earned measurable growth for government tourism boards as their partners in media relations, strategy, and trade and digital marketing. Since working with LINKS to target Mexico, The Israel Ministry of Tourism has seen an increase of air arrivals of 36% from 2016 to 2017. The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism has an air arrivals increase of 31.5% from Argentina and 60.69% from Brazil from 2016 to 2017. Tourism New Zealand, who also entrusted LINKS with their communications, has experienced a 53.68% growth from Argentina, 20.67% from Brazil, and 15.03% from Chile in a direct comparison between Q1 2017 and Q1 2018.

"It is exciting to produce results for companies and governments who have committed to the Caribe and Latin American region. The global travel market is expected to reach $1.47 Trillion by 2020, and it's not surprising that executives have realized that an investment in a region representing 10% of the world's total travel market is an intelligent move. Latin American and the Caribbean are home to around 9% of the world's population. This is an extraordinary opportunity for travel service providers to explore," said Edward Ramos De Valle, Senior Partner of LINKS.

"LINKS is built to serve clients who want a global understanding of the markets and industry as a whole. With on-the-ground experts in key feeder markets, LINKS offers expertise through satellite offices and its flagship Miami location," said Brenda Sandoval Valdes, Associate Partner of LINKS.

About LINKS: LINKS has deep industry knowledge in the franchise, financial sector, real estate, hotels-resorts, travel tourism trade, technology, marketing, creative, digital advertising, public relations, government relations, and corporate social responsibility.

We do it all from determining the geo-specific, pan-regional markets, strategizing entry points, identifying competitors strengths and weaknesses, and guiding from conception to implementation of sustainable and stand out market plans.

LINKS has 10 offices across North America, South America, and the Caribbean, with headquarters in Miami, Florida.

