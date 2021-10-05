Linvio Launches LinvioPay Built on Stripe to Provide End-to-End Commerce Enablement & Payment Acceptance Through a Single System of Record on Salesforce

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Linvio ( www.linvio.com ), a Salesforce development partner and the leader in the Salesforce commerce solutions space, announced today it had formally launched its full-scale payment acceptance platform, LinvioPay, seeking to seamlessly and cost-effectively leverage embedded payments within client specific CRM and ERP environments. LinvioPay is built on top of the Stripe payments infrastructure and eliminates the complexities associated with 3rd party gateway solutions or integrations to payment providers in order to authorize, capture and settle card or ACH transactions.

Linvio is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider and the premier native payment management solution on Salesforce. As an emerging leader in the fast-growing Fintech sector, it has developed a number of applications for ecommerce and customer engagement on Salesforce, including eStores, CPQ, Invoicing, Payment Terminals, Donation Management, Event Management and Fundraising. Linvio has helped hundreds of clients process more than $10B in payments across verticals including retail, manufacturing, technology, non-profit, higher education, and a variety of other industries. Linvio is the way businesses turn Salesforce into a powerful ecommerce platform by streamlining, tracking and automating lead-to-payment processes.

Commenting on the announcement Linvio's CEO, Anthony Frediani, said, "Linvio began over 10 years ago with a simple mission - to fill the commerce void on the Salesforce platform. Today, we have a much larger vision: to deliver a comprehensive and unified commerce experience that is accessible to all businesses looking to make taking payments as easy as it is necessary. Unlike software platforms which partner with third-party processors on behalf of their downstream subscriber base, Linvio leveraged its 10+ years of CRM and ERP commerce expertise and the strategic leadership of Paymogy to build a proprietary technology directly connecting to Stripe's best-in-class processing platform, completing our mission of unifying commerce and payments, taking control of the customer experience, and creating value for all constituents. The market asked; we answered, and we are excited to now offer LinvioPay!"

"Linvio is solving unique problems on Salesforce where natively handling payments, commerce, and financial services is required to allow businesses to transact more effectively," said Claire Johnson, Stripe COO. "We're excited to partner with Linvio to launch LinvioPay, and look forward to their customers joining the millions of businesses enjoying a better overall experience as they scale on Stripe."

Owned by Paymogy LLC, Linvio is a Salesforce development partner and leader in the Salesforce commerce solutions space. Our innovative products and managed services powered by LinvioPay allow customers to automate, scale and optimize revenue-related business processes quickly, securely, seamlessly and cost-effectively.

