Lion Air signs GDS agreement with Sabre to fuel its growth strategy

Sabre has served as a strategic partner to Lion Air and supported both the airline's reservations and planning and scheduling capabilities through its innovative SabreSonic passenger services system and AirVision portfolio of solutions since the carrier first began operations 18 years ago. Now the airline strives to achieve even more ambitious growth, including a plan to quintuple the size of its fleet with the world's largest number of aircraft on order. As Indonesia remains a rapidly growing travel market, Lion Air is expanding operations and its relationship with Sabre, selecting them as their primary GDS to distribute content across its innovative global travel marketplace.

"With our content now available to 425,000 travel agents across the globe, the extension of our agreement with Sabre will be instrumental to our continued success and will provide us with the visibility needed to support our growth objectives throughout Asia Pacific and beyond," said Rudy Lumingkewas, CEO, Lion Air.

"As the leading GDS in Indonesia, we are in a unique position to best support Lion Air's growth through the distribution of new bookable content on the Sabre platform," said Rakesh Narayanan, vice president, air line of business, Sabre Travel Network Asia Pacific. "This new agreement is a testament to the solid, longstanding partnership that has developed between Lion Air and Sabre over the years. Our industry-leading solutions will serve as a solid technological foundation for Lion Air as it continues to expand operations while our global marketplace will help fuel the aggressive growth the airline is looking to achieve," he added.

Lion Air and Wings Air operate an extensive domestic and international network of routes with 166 aircraft based in the main hub of Jakarta.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

About Lion Air

Lion Air is part of the Lion Air Group, together with Wings Air, Batik Air, Lion Bizjet, Malindo Air which based in Malaysia, and Thai Lion Air that is based in Thailand. Aggressive and innovative business expansion make Lion Air Group now has full facilities to support their business such as training and education center, offices, housing for the ground crew and flight crew located at Lion City-Balaraja, Lion Simulator Center located at Bandara Mas-Tangerang and Aircraft Maintenance Facility Batam Aero Technic that is located at Hang Nadim Airport, Batam. To continue to expand its business network, Lion Air Group started freight business called Lion Parcel. Lion Air Group also join the world of hospitality with Lion Hotel & Plaza located in Manado.

