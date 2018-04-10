Lionbridge to Share Best Practices for Global CX at Oracle's Modern Customer Experience 2018

Modern Customer Experience 2018 will bring together CX practitioners and thousands of marketing, commerce, sales and customer service professionals to share best practices and insights on meeting the expectations of today's empowered customers.

Lionbridge will join a number of sessions, including:

Tuesday, April 10 at 9:30 a.m. : Lionbridge Vice President of Digital Marketing Services Sergio Restrepo will join executives from Certain, Lattice Engines and Merkle for a best practices panel. Speakers will provide insights on how marketers can better personalize digital interactions, turn offline engagements into data and use data to create customized buyer journeys.

Lionbridge Vice President of Digital Marketing Services will join executives from Certain, Lattice Engines and Merkle for a best practices panel. Speakers will provide insights on how marketers can better personalize digital interactions, turn offline engagements into data and use data to create customized buyer journeys. Wednesday, April 11 at 5:15 p.m. : Restrepo will join Jolene Melancon , Marketing Automation Manager for Dell, to discuss how Dell approaches multiple markets with content and campaigns.

Restrepo will join , Marketing Automation Manager for Dell, to discuss how Dell approaches multiple markets with content and campaigns. Thursday, April 12 at 1:30 p.m. : Restrepo will join Ted Wham, Vice President of Travel Industry for Oracle Marketing Cloud, to discuss how brands can use deep persona understanding to deliver consistent experiences to customers around the world.

"Companies need to be able to consistently reach, engage and support diverse customers across the globe in order to meet customer demands and stay one step ahead of their competition," said Jaime Punishill, Chief Marketing Officer, Lionbridge. "We are proud to continue our relationship with Oracle and share insights, best practices and lessons learned to help our joint clients deliver the personalized, relevant experiences their customers expect from today's top brands."

About Modern Customer Experience 2018

Modern Customer Experience arms professionals across commerce, marketing, sales and service with the tools to deliver legendary customer experiences. This year, Modern Customer Experience will be held at the McCormick Place in Chicago, from April 10-12, 2018.

For registration and additional details, please visit http://go.oracle.com/moderncx. To join the conversation on Twitter please use #ModernCX.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Lionbridge

Lionbridge enables more than 4,500 of the world's leading brands to increase global market share and drive deep engagement with their customers and communities. Our innovative cloud technology platforms and our global crowd of more than 400,000 professional cloud workers provide detail-critical business processes, including translation, online marketing, global content management and application testing solutions, which ensure global brand consistency, local relevancy and technical usability across all touch points of the customer lifecycle. Based in Waltham, Mass., Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 27 countries. To learn more, visit www.lionbridge.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Palazzo

Text100

NALionbridge@text100.com

+1-617-399-4909

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lionbridge-to-share-best-practices-for-global-cx-at-oracles-modern-customer-experience-2018-300627093.html

SOURCE Lionbridge Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lionbridge.com

