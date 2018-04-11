LIONSGATE ANNOUNCES WORLD PREMIERE OF THE HUNGER GAMES IN CONCERT GLOBAL TOUR

"The Hunger Games in Concert" follows on the heels of Lionsgate's highly successful "La La Land in Concert" world tour with over 100 performances in 25 countries to date.

The Hunger Games franchise has already spawned four record-breaking films that grossed over $3 billion at the global box office, more than 80 million books translated into over 50 languages around the world, a mobile game and themed attractions in the Lionsgate Zone of the Motiongate theme park in Dubai. The tour will coincide with the 10th anniversary of the publication of the first book in author Suzanne Collins' wildly successful The Hunger Games trilogy this fall.

"We're thrilled to continue expanding the world of The Hunger Games with this incredible live music and film event," said Lionsgate Senior Vice President of Global Live and Location Based Entertainment Jenefer Brown. "James was an integral part of the success of The Hunger Games, scoring all four films, and bringing his renowned score to audiences is the perfect way to celebrate the 10th anniversary of this global phenomenon. The Hunger Games in Concert tour will add a fresh dimension to the world of this iconic property for new and existing fans everywhere."

Adds James Newton Howard, "The first Hunger Games movie was one of those rare films to combine epic storyline, memorable characters and challenging musical opportunities. I am thrilled that people will have the chance to experience The Hunger Games again in this live setting."

Launching in Manchester on July 12th, the tour will visit Liverpool, London, and Birmingham before traveling to major cities around the world.

The Hunger Games film features a star-studded cast including Academy Award® winner for Best Actress in Silver Linings Playbook Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Lenny Kravitz, Stanley Tucci and Donald Sutherland. The film is directed by Gary Ross who also wrote the screenplay along with Suzanne Collins and Billy Ray.

Tickets for the concert tour are on-sale starting today and are available on Ticketmaster via this link:

Tour Dates

Thursday 12th July: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Friday 13th July: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Saturday 14th July: London Royal Festival Hall

Sunday 15th July: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Ticket Prices

£66, £50, £39.50

