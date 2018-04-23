Lipid Genomics Issued Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor LAG3 Diagnostic Patent for Heart and Immune Disease Diagnostic

Dr. Rodriguez-Oquendo, founder of Lipid Genomics, stated that low circulating levels of plasma LAG3 significantly increase risk for heart disease, even in people with high levels of HDL-cholesterol. Although HDL has long been considered the good cholesterol fraction, this concept is being challenged by accumulating evidence to the contrary.

The LAG3 diagnostic test provides physicians and other healthcare providers a unique tool to assess the risk for cardiovascular and immune diseases in their patients. This diagnostic will be particularly beneficial as data about cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases in patients treated with immune checkpoint blockade continues to emerge.

"A LAG3 diagnostic test will be informative in patient selection for acute inflammatory diseases and cardiovascular adverse events in oncology," says Dr. Rodriguez-Oquendo. "We are confident it will support diagnoses in chronic inflammatory diseases such as heart disease, especially since residual risk for heart disease exists despite lipid lowering treatment."

Lipid Genomics is located at UConn's Technology Incubation Program (TIP) in Farmington on the UConn Health campus. In addition to access to state-of-the-art wet and dry labs, TIP offers startups customized business mentoring, connections with potential investors, and access to research sources available at UConn and UConn Health. Like Lipid Genomics, many TIP startups are based on technologies developed by UConn and UConn Health faculty.

"Dr. Rodriguez's LAG3 diagnostic patent is a prime example of the groundbreaking technologies being developed in UConn and UConn Health labs every day," says Dr. Radenka Maric, UConn's Vice President for Research. "The University is committed to supporting faculty like Dr. Rodriguez to help early-stage innovations advance beyond the lab, join the ranks of other successful Connecticut startups, and have an impact in our communities and our state economy."

Lipid Genomics also has a pending patent for a recombinant LAG3 biologic. The company welcomes serious interest by potential investors and/or strategic partners in commercially advancing the LAG3 diagnostic test.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lipid-genomics-issued-immune-checkpoint-inhibitor-lag3-diagnostic-patent-for-heart-and-immune-disease-diagnostic-300634628.html

SOURCE Lipid Genomics

Related Links

http://lgenomics.com

