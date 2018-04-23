Lipid Nutrition Market to Rise Beyond 8.53% CAGR to 2022

Get complete report on Lipid Nutrition Market spread across 115 pages, analyzing 6 major companies and providing 77 data exhibits now available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1465080-global-lipid-nutrition-market-2018-2022.html .

One trend in the lipid nutrition market is increased product availability through online stores. The increased penetration of the internet is changing the purchase patterns of nearly all retail products. In recent years, various supplements have been made available through the online marketplace such as HealthKart, Amazon, and proprietary company websites.

According to the report, one driver in the lipid nutrition market is growing awareness about weight management. Obesity cases are increasing globally. They prevalence of obesity has more than doubled since 1980 globally. In 2016, globally over 25% of adults, 18 years and older, were reported to be overweight. Of these, over 30% adults were obese. The US has one of the highest prevalent cases of obesity.

Further, the lipid nutrition market report states that one challenge in the market is substitute products and therapies for weight management. Lipid nutrition products are optional products or taken as preventive measures. There are several substitute products in the market. For instance, in the case of preventive healthcare, the proper intake of nutritious food and beverages are recommended by nutritionists to meet the daily nutrition food and beverages are recommended by nutritionists to meet the daily nutrition requirements of the body. The lipid nutrition market report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

