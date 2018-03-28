LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS (LNG) CARRIER MARKET 2018-2028

NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05245543







Visiongain has calculated that the LNG Carrier market will see a capital expenditure (CAPEX) of $11,208 mn in 2018.Read on to discover the potential business opportunities available.

In recent years, a large number of LNG carriers have been constructed. However, as prices fell, and the global market started to experience an oversupply of LNG due to a slowdown in LNG demand growth in the key countries of Japan, China and South Korea, suddenly there was no need for that many carriers to transport the commodity. As a result of the declining utilisation rates, LNG carrier charter rates have also fallen in 2014 and 2015.



These market conditions have led to significant delays and cancellations on the liquefaction side of LNG infrastructure expansion, which has sustained the mismatch between LNG carrying capacity and liquefaction capacity

The LNG carrier market is driven by the arbitrage opportunity that exists between the supply side (North America, Africa, Qatar, Australia and Russia) and demand side (East Asia, Europe and emerging importers) of the LNG market. Very strong dynamics on both sides has created an opportunity for profits to be made.



The LNG industry has witnessed several technological changes in the past few years. Increasing investments in small-scale LNG terminals is one such upcoming trend which has penetrated the market in the recent years. The small-scale LNG terminals are primarily designed to focus on the requirements of small demand and supply centers.



An oversupplied market will force down LNG prices. It is hoped that low prices will drive further demand growth, though, with a large number of LNG carriers expected to come online over the next 5 years (over 200 new vessels), charter rates and utilisation rates could fall if this fails to happen.



With reference to this report, it details the key investments trend in the global market, subdivided by regions, capital expenditure and projects. Through extensive secondary research and interviews with industry experts, visiongain has identified a series of market trends that will impact the LNG Carrier market over the forecast timeframe.



1) The report provides forecasts for the five main containment systems in the LNG Carrier Market from 2018-2028

- GTT No 96 CAPEX 2018-2028

- T-Mark III and Mark Flex CAPEX 2018-2028

- Moss CAPEX 2018-2028

- SPB CAPEX 2018-2028

- Small Scale CAPEX 2018-2028



2) The report also Forecasts and Analyses the LNG carrier market by Market Type from 2018-2028

- Retrofit/Conversion CAPEX 2018-2028

- New Build Flex CAPEX 2018-2028



3) The report provides CAPEX and Capacity forecasts (2018-2028), plus analysis, for four national LNG carrier constructor markets, providing unique insight into LNG industry development

- South Korea CAPEX 2018-2028

- Japan CAPEX 2018-2028

- China CAPEX 2018-2028

- India CAPEX 2018-2028

- Rest of the World CAPEX 2018-2028



4) The report reveals tables detailing all existing LNG carriers, as well as the order book of upcoming carriers:



Existing Carriers:

- Ship Name

- Year Built

- Shipbuilder

- Operator

- Capacity

- Cargo System



Order Book:

- Shipbuilder

- Year

- Owner

- Containment System

- Capacity



5) The report provides market share and detailed profiles of the leading companies operating within the LNG Carrier market:

- Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI)

- Kawasaki Heavy Industries

- NYK Line.

- Misc Berhad

- STX Offshore and Shipbuilding

- Hudong Zhonghua

- Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME)

- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

- Maran Gas Maritime Inc. (MGM)

- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.



