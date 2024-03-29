LISNR Welcomes Retail Tech Executive Kirk Ball to Board of Advisors

The Appointment of Kirk Ball to the LISNR Board of Advisors Signals the Innovative Strength and Strategic Vision in the Data-Over-Sound Sector with Its High-Profile Technology Leadership

CINCINNATI, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LISNR, a leading innovator in data-over-sound technology, announced today that Kirk Ball has been appointed to its board of advisors. Ball, formerly CTO at Kroger and EVP & Chief Information Officer at Giant Eagle, brings a rich legacy of leading complex, innovative projects within dynamic industries. His profound expertise will be pivotal as LISNR continues to elevate its presence in ultrasonic proximity technology, targeting key sectors like retail, urban mobility, ridesharing, digital identity, and IoT connectivity with its groundbreaking Radius SDK.

"With Kirk's visionary approach to business and technology alignment, we are poised to further enhance our data-over-sound solutions, providing unparalleled value to our clients," said Eric Allen, CEO of LISNR. "His track record of fostering innovation and driving strategic governance with integrity and passion perfectly aligns with our mission to seamlessly bridge offline-to-online experiences."

Ball's career is marked by his extraordinary ability to cultivate relationships and build consensus among senior business and technology leaders, alongside a demonstrated passion for innovation that transcends traditional boundaries. His strategic insight and experience will be invaluable as LISNR continues to expand its SDK platform and extend its dominance as an ultrasonic technology provider, filling in technology gaps where BLE, NFC, Ultra-wideband, and QR codes are insufficient or unavailable without the need for internet connectivity or camera-equipped smartphones.

Reflecting on his appointment, Kirk Ball remarked, "I am excited to join the LISNR Board. The LISNR product suite provides leading ultrasonic proximity capability to serve many needs across various industries such as retail, payments, customer identification, and authorization."

LISNR's Radius SDK represents a paradigm shift in how devices communicate in proximity. It facilitates a wide array of applications, from secure identification and mobile payments to loyalty programs, all while prioritizing user privacy and security. With Kirk Ball on board, LISNR is set to further its mission of delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of the global industries it serves.

LISNR powers secure and seamless data transmission using sound, enabling proximity verification, marketing, and transaction verification across a variety of industries in over eight countries. Its Radius SDK challenges the limited accessibility and connectivity of conventional methods like Bluetooth, NFC, Ultra-wideband, and QR codes, offering a safe, versatile, low-power alternative that operates offline and requires no special hardware. By converging offline and online experiences, LISNR aims to revolutionize interaction in urban mobility, retail, and digital identity, among others. Founded in Cincinnati in 2012, LISNR's major investors include Visa, Intel, Jump Capital, Mercury Fund, R/GA, and Synchrony Financial. To learn more about LISNR and its innovative data-over-sound solutions, visit the LISNR.com website or LinkedIn.

