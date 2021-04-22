ListenFirst Announces Launch of Instagram Promoted Analytics

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ListenFirst , the most comprehensive enterprise social analytics solution, today announced their platform has added tracking Instagram data from boosted or "Promoted" ad units. Combined with the existing feature capturing "Dark" ad units on Instagram, ListenFirst now provides a complete view of Paid performance on Instagram across every key metric including Impressions, Clicks, Engagements, 95% Completed Video Views, and Spend.

ListenFirst's Instagram Promoted Analytics also simplifies the problem of complex native reporting, as Instagram Impressions and Video Views metrics throughout the ListenFirst platform now include both Paid and Organic activity. For brands that need to better understand current owned performance and competitive benchmarking on Paid campaigns, this side by side analysis of Organic vs. Paid content performance enables quicker and more decisive optimization.

"Across verticals as varied as Beauty, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Publishing, and CPG we've consistently seen the desire for a deeper understanding of how Organic and Paid content are performing in concert with each other on Instagram," explains Jason Klein Co-CEO & Co-Founder of ListenFirst. "With the addition of Instagram Promoted Analytics, brands can optimize social media spend allocation and better identify ineffective cross-channel campaigns, while consolidating their use of analytics tools."

"Historically, brands have been unable to view analytics around the Paid and Organic versions of a post at the same time within their Instagram account," added Jonathan Farb, Chief Product Officer, ListenFirst. "ListenFirst's Instagram Promoted Analytics finally addresses that pain point. By better identifying the factors that are most contributing to ROI, answering critical questions such as how to increase video views while maximizing spend has never been easier."

About ListenFirst

ListenFirst is the most trusted social analytics solution by the world's leading brands. With a breadth of data and award-winning expertise unmatched in the market, we offer an easy, one-stop solution to optimize social media marketing and maximize ROI. Founded in 2012, ListenFirst has been honored with multiple accolades including a 2020 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Emerging Technology, 2020 Cynopsis AdTech Award for Outstanding Data Solution, 2020 High Performer recognition from G2 Crowd, MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Social Media Monitoring Software, and named one of Inc. 500's fastest growing companies. Founded in 2012, ListenFirst is trusted by leading global brands including AT&T, Amazon,, NBCUniversal, and Peloton and is regularly featured in The Wall Street Journal, Variety, Ad Age, Forbes and more. For more information, visit www.listenfirstmedia.com .

SOURCE ListenFirst

Related Links

www.listenfirstmedia.com

