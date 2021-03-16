ListenFirst Launches Owned + Competitive TikTok Analytics

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - ListenFirst , the most comprehensive enterprise social analytics solution, today announced the launch of competitive tracking and industry benchmarks for TikTok. With this release, ListenFirst becomes the first social analytics solution to provide comprehensive owned and competitive analytics for TikTok. ListenFirst offers analysis of brand and content performance on TikTok, as well as benchmarks based on analysis of more than 150K brands.

ListenFirst's launch of TikTok analytics is part of the company's ongoing support of marketing strategies for consumer brands, giving them more context around the performance of their content, what's resonating with audiences, and how their cross-platform social and video strategies tie to business outcomes. In addition to TikTok, ListenFirst offers expansive cross-platform analytics and insights for Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Reddit, Tumblr, Wikipedia, and more.

"ListenFirst is already an essential tool for brands in tracking and optimizing their social media outreach. As audience embraces newer social media platforms; it's important that companies have best-in class analytics that keep pace, and the addition of TikTok analytics to the ListenFirst platform will give our clients an even better picture of how their campaigns and strategies are connecting with the rapidly growing audience on TikTok," explains Jason Klein Co-CEO & Co-Founder of ListenFirst.

"As we expand our usage of TikTok as a communication channel, ListenFirst has been a valuable partner in helping us understand best practices, the competitive landscape, and what types of videos are most successfully connecting with the audience. With fun but informative content like our "No Break From Covid" campaign, there's a public health benefit to expanding our reach on social and ListenFirst has been providing us with context necessary to work towards achieving that goal on TikTok," explained Chloe Politis, the Director of Digital and Social Media at Mount Sinai Health System.

"With over 50 million daily active U.S. users, TikTok has emerged as a need-to-have platform for brands to reach younger audiences," said Jonathan Farb, Chief Product Officer, ListenFirst. "Our launch of TikTok owned and competitive analytics further enables our clients to understand what drives cross-platform audience behavior and their performance in the market."

ListenFirst is the most trusted social analytics solution by the world's leading brands. With a breadth of data and award-winning expertise unmatched in the market, we offer an easy, one-stop solution to optimize social media marketing and maximize ROI. Founded in 2012, ListenFirst has been honored with multiple accolades including a 2020 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Emerging Technology, 2020 Cynopsis AdTech Award for Outstanding Data Solution, 2020 High Performer recognition from G2 Crowd, MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Social Media Monitoring Software, and named one of Inc. 500's fastest growing companies. Founded in 2012, ListenFirst is trusted by leading global brands including AT&T, Amazon,, NBCUniversal, and Peloton and is regularly featured in The Wall Street Journal, Variety, Ad Age, Forbes and more. For more information, visit www.listenfirstmedia.com .

