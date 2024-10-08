Listening, Learning, and Delivering Product Advancements Take Center Stage at the Annual Procede Software Conference (PSC)

The company's strong customer focus, commitment to relationships, and mission to make a meaningful impact on its customers' businesses, while building a stronger, healthier industry ecosystem, were evident throughout the three-day user forum.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Procede Software, a leading heavy-duty commercial vehicle dealer management system (DMS) and solutions provider, celebrates the successful conclusion of its 17th annual Procede Software Conference (PSC). Held in San Diego's historic Gaslamp Quarter, the conference featured a larger venue, extended format, and record-breaking attendance from customers, partners, OEMs, and industry luminaries. Attendees gathered to celebrate the conference theme, G.R.I.T.—growth, results, innovation, and transparency—key drivers of the transportation sector.

Sold-out crowd at the 2024 Procede Software Conference

Procede CEO Larry Kettler said, "The PSC is a key platform for Procede to strengthen our partnerships with customers, partners, and OEMs by listening to them and learning about opportunities to advance our products in ways that make a meaningful impact on their businesses." Kettler continued, "We're so grateful to everyone who attended. Their input is invaluable to us as we harness the power of technology and people to advance our platform and drive the ecosystem forward."

The conference kicked off with an opening night welcome reception followed by two days packed with keynote presentations, product-focused sessions, and exclusive special events. Procede highlighted advancements to Analytics, Asset Management v2.0, and Lease-Rental v3.0, and previewed Excede v10.5, the next major release of their industry-leading DMS platform, among others. The event also featured OEM-focused sessions—Daimler Truck North America, International Motors, LLC, Mack Trucks and Volvo Trucks North America, and PACCAR were all in attendance—and an expanded Pit Stop Expo where Procede Certified Partners showcased their solutions and integrations with Excede.

"The DocuPhase Team had a great time at this year's Procede conference. We enjoyed the opportunity to connect with our Procede partners, network with dealers, and deepen our relationships within the community. Together, DocuPhase and Procede are collaborating to drive innovation, reduce manual workloads, and position dealerships for long-term success and growth. We truly value our partnership with Procede and look forward to continuing to work together to bring automation to their industry and dealers," said Dan Gaertner, CEO of DocuPhase.

Attendees cite the abundant opportunities to collaborate and network with other truck, trailer, bus dealers and aftermarket distributors as a highlight of the conference. "It's so meaningful for us to be able to meet with and hear from our customers in person at the conference and it's exciting to see them carry the momentum built here back to their dealerships. Many of our customers build relationships with other attendees that extend beyond the conference—they continue to share experiences and best practices with each other throughout the year," said Eric Liddell, Vice President of Product Architecture at Procede.

"All of the Procede staff I interacted with were terrific. It's clear how much hard work goes into making a PSC possible and it is one of the highlights of my year. The value I get out of the sessions and networking is incredible. Being away for a few days for something like this can be challenging, but the benefits have far exceeded the cost both years," said Nick Kissel, Controller at Truck Center Companies.

Next year's PSC is scheduled for October 14-16, 2025, at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel and registration will open in the spring of 2025. Customers, Certified and OEM Partners, and industry leaders interested in attending can add their names to the interest list by contacting [email protected] .

About Procede

Since 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions (DMS) for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability, and strong integration with their OEM providers. Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of Microsoft® SQL technology to provide advanced Windows® and browser-based applications with real-time information. Learn more about Procede Software at https://www.procedesoftware.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Jen York

Procede Software

[email protected]

SOURCE Procede Software