Live Nation Expands Festival Passport For 2018 With Brand New VIP Tier And Access To 100+ Festivals Globally

After selling out in its inaugural year, Live Nation is expanding the epic experience by more than doubling the number of Festival Passports available for 2018 to 2,500 passes, granting purchasers GA access to the 100+ participating festivals around the globe. Additionally, Live Nation is excited to offer music enthusiasts the first ever VIP Festival Passport, granting 100 lucky purchasers VIP entry. The GA tier of the Festival Passport is priced at $999 USD, while the VIP tier is $5,000 USD.

Festival Passport holders will have access to more festivals this year than ever before, with unlimited admission to over 100 of Live Nation's unique festivals around the world including Austin City Limits Music Festival (US), Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival (US), Download (UK, Spain, France, Australia), Electric Daisy Carnival (US), Falls Festival (Australia), Firenze Rocks (Italy), Governors Ball Music Festival (US), Lollapalooza (Germany, France, US), Rock Werchter (Belgium), Sasquatch! Music Festival (US), and many more. In addition, Sydney City Limits (Australia), Creamfields (China), RedFestDXB (UAE), Impact Festival (Poland), Openair Frauenfeld (Switzerland), and Edinburgh Summer Sessions (UK) are new festivals added to the Festival Passport for 2018. For a full map of participating festivals around the world, click HERE.

Last year's Festival Passport passes sold out within 24 hours, and purchasers were so thrilled with the experience that they created their own Official Live Nation Festival Passport Holders community to share stories and plan out festival trips together.

"Music festivals are all about the experience and we created Festival Passport as an innovative way to amplify that for music fans across all of our 100+ festivals worldwide," said Lisa Licht, CMO, Live Nation U.S. Concerts. "Festival Passport is Live Nation's tribute to our incredible festival community, and we're excited to continue to build on the program this year by increasing the number of Festival Passports available and adding a brand new VIP tier. Those who purchased the Festival Passport last year have become part of the Live Nation family. Their passion for Live Nation and our festivals is awesome!"

Live Nation will utilize Ticketmaster's Verified Fan™ platform to assure all Festival Passports get into the hands of fans, rather than scalpers or bots. Verified Fan™ Registration begins today, Monday, April 9 at 8am PDT and closes Thursday, April 12 at 8pm PDT at http://festivalpassport.tmverifiedfan.com/. Live music fans who receive a code then have the chance to purchase a GA or VIP Festival Passport when they go on sale beginning Tuesday, April 17 at 8am PDT at LiveNation.com/Passport (while supplies last, limited quantities of each available.)

NOTE: In an effort to avoid scalpers and ensure fans are the only ones getting access to this special program, purchasers' full legal names must match their photo ID for entry to be granted at each festival. Transportation, airfare, hotel accommodation, parking or any other expenses are not included with any of the Festival Passports and will be the purchaser's responsibility to organize. On-site camping is not included unless otherwise detailed here for the GA tier or here for the VIP tier. Festival Passport holders must contact the International Festival Concierge at IntlFestivalConcierge@LiveNation.com or the U.S. Festival Concierge at FestivalConcierge@LiveNation.com two weeks before the event for assistance reserving a spot. Only one General Admission or VIP Festival Passport will be available for purchase per person. The Festival Passport is not transferable or refundable. See full Terms of Use for the Festival Passport here. Festival Passports are valid from April 2018 through April 2019.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-nation-expands-festival-passport-for-2018-with-brand-new-vip-tier-and-access-to-100-festivals-globally-300626188.html

SOURCE Live Nation

Related Links

http://www.livenationentertainment.com

