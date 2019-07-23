LIVE Next Steps Launches Services for Children and Young Adults

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Educational Consulting and Advocacy, a new holistic service provided by LIVE Next Steps, offers consulting, planning and advocacy programs targeted towards children and young adults to help them reach academic and social success. With summer fast coming to a close, LIVE Next Steps can help adolescents and families navigate the new school year to ensure they are equipped to handle any academic or social hurdles.

"Our mission is to help children, young adults and their families reach the success they deserve - academically, socially and beyond," said Dr. Ronaye Calvert DeSiena, director of LIVE Next Steps. "We are dedicated advocates for children and young adults who struggle with learning differences, social interaction, life skills and independent functioning, emotional and behavioral challenges and addiction concerns. With our Educational Consulting and Advocacy program, we turn potential into purpose."

LIVE Next Steps offers a variety of services to ensure each child is treated individually according to their needs so they can reach their true potential and live meaningful lives. The program provides educational planning and consulting, family and student advocacy, presence at IEP meetings or parent/teacher conferences, school compliance monitoring, private curriculum development, family coaching, placement guidance and observed referrals to support specialists.

Dr. Ronaye Calvert DeSiena is an adolescent specialist with over 30 years of experience working with children and young adults to help them overcome specific challenges with innovative strategies. With a doctorate in psychology and master's degrees in guidance/counseling, administration and Spanish, Dr. Ronaye Calvert DeSiena is an expert at advocating for her clients and their families with LIVE Next Step's one-on-one approach to resolve issues with compassion and dedication.

If interested, visit LIVE Next Steps to learn more and take advantage of the Educational Consulting and Advocacy Program before the school year begins.

Contact LIVE Next Steps:

The dynamic team at LIVE Steps is looking forward to hearing from anyone interested and can be reached at (323) 714-8113 and/or through an online confidential contact page.

Media Contact:

Dr. Ronaye Calvert Conley

Phone: (323) 714-8113

Email: info@livenextsteps.com

SOURCE LIVE Next Steps

