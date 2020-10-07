LiveXLive Teams With McDonald's For This Year's 'Monopoly Coast To Coast Game' As Exclusive Monopoly Rewards Music Partner To Drive New User Acquisition

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, announced today that it would partner with McDonald's Canada in its annual 'Monopoly Coast to Coast Game' to provide an exclusive offer as part of Monopoly Rewards on mcdpromotion.ca, in the form of subscriptions to LiveXLive's Plus streaming service, usually priced at $49.99, for a limited-time offer of $19.99 (58% off a yearly LiveXLive Plus subscription). The campaign is anticipated to add new subscribers to LiveXLive's already-existing subscriber base.

Kicking off October 6, 2020 and continuing to November 9, 2020, the ' Monopoly Coast to Coast Game ' at McDonald's Canada gives guests the chance to win* millions of prizes, including cash, cars and McDonald's food. Guests can also enter and track their game stamps online. Every 7 stamps entered will unlock a new Monopoly Reward. Receive a LiveXLive Monopoly Reward when you unlock Level 6. The game is open to residents of Canada only and is anticipated to accelerate LiveXLive's subscriber-base in that territory. Visit mcdpromotion.ca for complete game details and Official Rules.

"LiveXLive is in a remarkable growth phase across our various departments. And, we're being very aggressive about our user acquisition, subscriber growth and retention," said Jackie Stone, Chief Marketing Officer of LiveXLive. "We're excited to expand our subscriber base in Canada with this iconic McDonald's promotion that is super fun and interactive with 'Monopoly Coast to Coast Game.'"

The LiveXLive mobile app offers live stream concerts, music news, docu-reality series and interviews as well as on-demand audio and audio playlists and podcasts. To date in 2020, LiveXLive's library has garnered over 83 million views worldwide. LiveXLive has powered global pay-per-view and live stream hits with some of the world's most renowned talent including Monsta X, Darius Rucker, Kygo, Jimmy Buffett, OneRepublic, Zac Brown, Sofi Tukker, Darius Rucker, Graham Parker, John Hiatt, John Butler, Michael Franti, Nahko, Trevor Hall, FINK, Mike Love, Rising Appalachia, Krishna Das, Big Gigantic, Hot Chelle Rae, Lauren Jauregui, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Chris Rock, Idina Menzel, Jennifer Lopez, Sullivan King, Quix, Nitti Gritti, Dr. Fresch, Champagne Drip, and Pegboard Nerds.

*No purch. rqd. Open to residents of Canada. Game pieces avail. Oct. 6 – Nov. 9/2020 or while supplies last. Prize claim deadline: Nov. 30/2020. 1 in 5 chances to win at the outset of Game, mostly food prizes. Available prizes diminish and chances of winning change as prizes are claimed. Correct answer to skill-testing question rqd. See Official Rules at participating McDonald's restaurants in Canada or at mcdpromotion.ca for prize and redemption info, entry details, odds, deadlines, eligibility and more. Internet access rqd. to redeem some prizes. MONOPOLY is a trademark of Hasbro and used with permission. © 1935, 2020 Hasbro. All rights reserved. ©2020 McDonald's The Golden Arches Design, ® and MD – use of these trademarks is licensed from McDonald's Corporation.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1200 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne , generates more than 2.1 billion downloads annually across more than 300 podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canadians welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving close to three million guests every day. Together with our franchisees, we proudly employ nearly 100,000 people from coast-to-coast, and more than 90 percent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent entrepreneurs. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada visit McDonalds.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing or acquisition and the timing of the closing of such proposed transactions, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all or that the closing of any proposed transaction will not occur; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on August 14, 2020, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Press Contact:

The Rose Group

[email protected]

[email protected]

LiveXLive IR Contact:

310.529.2500

[email protected]

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.livexlive.com

