LKC Technologies Partners with US Retina in GPO Program

"Providing valuable and immediate access to new technologies to advance quality patient care is what US Retina strives to do for its members," says, Peter L. Sonkin, M.D., US Retina Board Member and Retinal Specialist at Tennessee Retina. "Helping the way physicians detect, diagnose and treat vision threatening diseases is the goal of every retinal physician, and LKC Technologies is the perfect partner to help our members gain access to high quality electrodiagnostic devices wherever they practice."

LKC's passion is developing systems to provide objective functional information assisting in effective diagnosis of many ophthalmic conditions and vision threatening diseases. "US Retina has formed a community to help advance innovative technologies in the private retina practice and what better partner to have," says LKC President, Jim Datovech. "Being a part of the US Retina Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) is an exciting opportunity. We believe this partnership will assist US Retina members to access the technology that they need to assist in enhancing patient outcomes."

To find out more about LKC Technologies product offerings visit LKC at the US Retina Annual Meeting April 20-21 in Denver, CO. Complete information regarding US Retina's GPO Program can be found here: https://www.usretina.com/group-purchasing-organization/

ABOUT LKC TECHNOLOGIES

LKC is focused on bringing innovative visual electrophysiology systems to market for 42 years. LKC is transforming the accessibility of visual electrophysiology in any office or clinic setting. From the full function flagship UTAS system to its remarkable hand-held RETeval device, LKC is committed to developing innovative products that assist in the preservation and treatment of sight. LKC Technologies: Vision Defined™

ABOUT US RETINA

US Retina's vision is to lead the Retinal Vitreous industry toward high-quality and cost-effective healthcare, creating outcomes that exceed the expectations of our members, partners, and patients. The alliance of retina physicians exists to enhance business systems, focusing the unrealized incremental values of our member practices in order to build real and lasting value, create paths to increase referrals, improve quality of care and outcomes, as well as mitigate compliance and market risks.

