Local Agency Artisan Media Group Ranks #1 on Ad Age Magazine's List of "Best Places to Work 2020"

MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami agency Artisan Media Group has been ranked number one on the Ad Age "Best Places to Work" list for companies with less than 200 employees. Ad Age's "Best Places to Work 2020" honors 50 companies - 25 with 200 or fewer employees and 25 with more than 200 employees. The announcement was made this past week on Ad Age's website and their print edition.

"At Artisan Media Group we strive to ensure that our employees feel included in every sense of the word – from coming up with creative ideas to decisions regarding our clients' strategy; from how we manage the agency's day to day operations to organizing our daily lunches," said Daniel Bustamante, President of Artisan Media Group. "Since the agency was founded, we have worked hard to be a unique workplace. Our culture- is truly defined by the wonderful, diverse people that make up our team and it's important to foster an environment where everyone gets to be their best, authentic self. Earning the number one spot on Ad Age's 'Best Places to Work 2020' list serves to prove we are doing things right."

This is the second year that Ad Age has teamed up with market research firm Latitude Research to produce the "Best Places to Work" report, which ranks companies based on a number of factors including: benefits, culture, environment, perks, development and engagement. The data is gathered from numerical scores based on an analysis of questionnaires submitted by employers and survey responses from the actual employees. To read the full article, go to https://adage.com/article/best-places-work/best-places-work-2020-artisan-media-group/2226451

Thinkers. Makers. Doers. Artisans of the digital world. Artisan Media is a leading, independent advertising agency with local roots in the Miami community, executing campaigns and servicing clients throughout the country – including the web development and digital marketing strategy for Miami's very own Super Bowl LIV. With more than 13 years of experience and success across a wide range of disciplines and industries, Artisans best work comes from great collaboration, built on trust from dedicated hard work, open communication, cost consciousness and transparency. Artisan creates a positive, inspiring environment for their employees as well as their clients to express themselves creatively. https://www.artisanagency.com/

