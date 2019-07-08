Local Attorney Wins $1.5 Million Settlement for Anesthesia Malpractice Case

LOUISVILLE, Ky, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Seth Gladstein obtained a $1.5 million settlement at a June 2019 mediation, in a medical negligence case involving the inappropriate clearance of an asthmatic child for surgery. The patient, then age 4, suffered from preoperative respiratory symptoms, but the defendant anesthesiologist nonetheless cleared the child for surgery. As a result of the anesthesiologist's improper clearance, the child suffered an intraoperative asthma attack, and subsequently arrested because he was unable to be ventilated. The child now has several cognitive and physical issues directly stemming from the intraoperative arrest.

Seth Gladstein

Anesthesia errors are, unfortunately, becoming common in U.S. hospitals. In fact, these medication errors are a major cause of death in the United States according to the American Society of Anesthesiologists . However, these errors are entirely preventable. Pre-existing conditions can increase a patient's risk of serious injury while going under general anesthesia. Conditions like asthma or obstructive sleep apnea are especially risky. When a patient suffers from one of these pre-existing conditions, anesthesiologists and surgeons must take extra precautions before clearing the patient for surgery.

In the case of the young patient, his physicians, while knowing about his asthma complications, allowed him to go under general anesthesia. As a result, he suffered a catastrophic asthmatic attack. Now, the child and his parents will suffer the aftermath of his preventable injuries both emotionally and financially. With permanent brain damage, their child will never be the same and the chances of living a normal life are minimal.

Attorney Seth Gladstein of Gladstein Law Firm, PLLC, represents clients in cases of medical malpractice – especially anesthesia errors. He knows all too well how chronic these errors in judgment are, and he sees first-hand what patients and their families deal with after the event. "When patients go to the hospital for surgery, they trust that the physicians overseeing their care would only approve them for surgery if they knew the risks were minimal," says Gladstein. In this instance, the parents trusted their physicians, even with their child's pre-operative respiratory problems, and they were let down.

Physicians and hospitals need to be held accountable for mistakes like these. And this is why law firms, like the Gladstein Law Firm, PLLC, fight for victims' rights to compensation.

Located in Louisville, KY, Gladstein Law Firm, PLLC aggressively fights for victims' rights in medical malpractice and personal injury claims. Learn more by visiting the firm's website .

