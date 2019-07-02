Local Author Helps Fight the Stigma Against Depression

LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "That's the thing about depression: We can survive almost anything, as long as we see the end in sight. But depression is so insidious, and it changes shape daily, that it becomes impossible to see the end. Sometimes a book gives you the words to explain what you've been feeling for so long. I hope that Metamorphosis will help people through some tough times." - D.L. Heather

Metamorphosis

Haiku is a distilled form of Japanese poetry, consisting of seventeen syllables, divided between three lines. Though brief, each haiku tells a story. Haiku often has a seasonal tie-in and contains a hidden dualism, as well as specific word images that reveal deep layers in each poem. In Metamorphosis, the author presents 50 emotionally charged haiku poems paired beautifully with illustrations by Kay Miller, focusing on love, heartbreak, longing, and survival.

Metamorphosis is available in paperback and e-book editions and can be purchased through Ingram and select bookstores.

D.L. Heather is a Canadian born author and poet, with a background in existential poetry and dark tone literature. In 2001, she graduated from OUC with a bachelor's degree in English, then pursued a career in music journalism until 2013. She now divides her time between Los Angeles and New Zealand. Metamorphosis is a poetry book based on her personal experiences.

For more information about Metamorphosis, upcoming events or to schedule an interview, please email 217428@email4pr.com, call 206-258-5965 or visit www.dlheather.com

SOURCE D.L. Heather

Related Links

http://www.dlheather.com

