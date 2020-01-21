Local Business Texting Improves Service and Profits

DETROIT, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TheLocalProject, LLC. is bridging the gap between consumers and local business; by giving mobile messaging functionality to local businesses through its CONNECTLocal platform.

Founder George Bogle said, "consumers prefer text messages to email when it comes to communicating with businesses. Yet 90% of local businesses don't offer inbound texting. Our core mission is to develop networks for local communities that better connect people with local business, community and each other. While building out our platform, we created a robust SMS text solution that we're giving to local businesses at cost so they can get started with mobile messaging before their network opens."

Plug and Play Technology

CONNECTLocal gives local businesses more comprehensive mobile features than SMS solutions providers. One example is the ability to text enable "existing business landlines" without the need to change phone carriers or special equipment.

Bogle said, "we can usually text enable existing landlines within 4 hours. What's amazing is that every company we've done this for discovers they start getting texts before they even tell customers they can accept them. They quickly learn their customers have been texting them all along and they never knew it."

Making Businesses Mobile Friendly

Businesses can receive texts from anywhere. Messages are received on their computer and forwarded to their cellphone whenever they are away from their computer. A feature called "Number Cloaking" allows an owner or employee to reply to messages from their personal cellphone without ever revealing their personal cellphone number.

Businesses can send "Customer Service Texts" to let customers know a service truck is on the way, an item is ready for pickup, appointment reminders, and more. The most powerful feature is Mobile Customer Engagement. Businesses incentivize their customers to join their opt-in mobile lists; similar to email lists. The difference is that 96% of mobile messages are read compared to only 22% of emailed messages. If that's not enough on its own; the customer response to text messages averages 26% compared to just 3.6% response to emails. This improved reach can increase a business's sales by 10% to 20% alone.

Cost Effective Texting for Local Businesses

Still under development, CONNECTLocal has 3 of 5 phases completed. The platform offers many business-building features today with more on the way. Local businesses can begin using these text features now by pre-registering into CONNECTLocal for as little as $15.95 per month. https://www.localproject.net/self-signup/

