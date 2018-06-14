Local Businesses and Community Leaders Work to Help Girls Summer Camp

"The camp highlights teaching girls leadership skills," said Nerdy Girl Success Founder Christina Meade. "We want our girls to learn business and entrepreneurial skills that they can carry into the workforce. Best of all we are also teaching how to give back to the community to help our girls have a well-rounded view of how business owners are an integral part of any community," Meade added.

The camp has been privately funded by several Houston businesswomen and local Houston companies such as Source-Tech.net and SEO411.com who have partnered to provide technology support for the girls.

"As a surplus computer retailer it was easy for us to donate the laptops for the girls. Our kids are our future and this provided us with a unique opportunity to help form future business owners," said www.Source-Tech.net owner David Graves. "It is important for us to help kids know the future is bright and that owning your own business is a great career path," Graves concluded.

"Nerdy Girl Success has a mission to change the landscape of leadership focusing on girls by helping empower them at an early age to get involved as business and political leadership, teaching them they can mold their own futures," Meade concluded.

