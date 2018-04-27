Local Businesses and Community Partner with The Gardens at Gettysburg to Enhance Residents' Quality of Life

In addition, several individuals with mental or physical handicaps from the Typical Life Corporation visit The Gardens at Gettysburg three times per week to learn important work sills. They fold laundry, assist with decorating, sweep floors, participate in activities and read to our residents. A win-win for residents and TLC members!

In another successful collaboration, Thrivent Lutheran Insurance will now buy birthday balloons for each of The Gardens at Gettysburg residents on their birthdays. The partnership was arranged by volunteer Amber Harbaugh, who also organized a kick-off event with root beer floats and a little gift for each resident in attendance. Thrivent has previously donated individual birdfeeders which have since been placed outside each resident's window.

To learn more about The Gardens at Gettysburg, visit them online at Gettysburg-PHG.com or via the company's Facebook page.

The Gardens at Gettysburg

The Gardens at Gettysburg is a 102-bed facility located on historic battle grounds in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Under the management of Priority Healthcare Group (PHG), the facility offers short-term rehabilitation and long-term nursing care, as well as a secure, dedicated Alzheimer's unit.

Priority Healthcare Group

Priority Healthcare Group (PHG) is a leading provider of rehabilitation and skilled nursing services. Founded by owners, David Gamzeh and Akiva Glatzer, PHG is committed to meeting the unique needs of each community by providing the highest level of nursing and rehabilitation care.

Typical Life Corporation

First started in 2004, TLC York is the only licensed health and fitness day program in the country for individuals with intellectual disabilities. TLC Gettysburg is the newest of Typical Life Corporation's Day Programs. This program combines community integration and skill development with a strong health and fitness education.

