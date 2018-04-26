Local Entrepreneur Awarded Valpak of Tucson

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Valpak, a leader in direct mail and digital marketing, announced today that its Tucson territory has been awarded to Tim McMahon. Valpak of Tucson encompasses all of Greater Tucson, Vail, Marana, Oro Valley, Green Valley and Sahaurita, and has served local businesses and residents for over 40 years. McMahon and his team currently reach approximately 150,000 households with Valpak's signature Blue Envelope of savings.

Originally from Reading, Pennsylvania and a graduate of Bloomsburg University, McMahon has spent nearly 15 years living in Tucson after first relocating there in 1997. He is an experienced entrepreneur, having owned several businesses in various industries, including six GNC franchises in Arizona and Missouri. McMahon utilized Valpak's services to grow his businesses and witnessed firsthand the impact of its direct marketing solutions on his companies' bottom lines.

"I worked with Valpak as a small business owner and was always blown away by the results we were able to achieve together," said McMahon. "It's my goal to help local businesses succeed by now offering the same services Valpak once offered me, and I'm grateful to have such a reputable and supportive company behind me as I branch out on this new business opportunity."

A leader in cooperative direct mail, Valpak mails coupons to nearly 37 million demographically targeted households per month in 47 states and three Canadian provinces. In addition to its flagship Blue Envelope, Valpak offers its business customers an impressive portfolio of digital marketing products including Valpak.com, Smartphone apps, Google partnerships, website development, mobile web optimization, and reputation management.

"Tim's longstanding relationship with Valpak is special to us because as a client-turned-franchisee, he recognizes the proven value of our print and digital advertising solutions," said Matt Crowley, Executive Vice President – Local Markets. "We feel honored to have him join our franchise network, and are glad that local and regional business owners in the Tucson area will have an advocate invested in their success."

To learn more about Valpak of Tucson, please contact Tim McMahon at tim_mcmahon@valpak.com or 520-795-6672, or visit https://www.valpak.com/advertise/local/tucson.

About Valpak

Based in St. Petersburg, Florida, Valpak is one of the leading direct marketing companies in the U.S. and Canada. We provide print and digital advertising through a network of 150 local franchises. From mailbox to mobile phone, Valpak brings exciting local business offers and opportunities to millions of consumers. Each month, our well-known Blue Envelope of savings is mailed to nearly 37 million demographically targeted households in 47 states and in three Canadian provinces. Our digital suite of products, including Valpak.com, reaches more than 110 million users.

