Local Law Firm Donates $100,000 for Giving Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, the Law Office of Kenneth Berger is giving away a total of $100,000 to 10 different charitable entities in South Carolina. This is the firm's most recent effort to give back to the community through its Giving (Every) Tuesday initiative, a program in which they've committed to donating to an organization every Tuesday of the year as well as highlighting the charitable entities' missions on the firm's social media profiles.

"When you hear about personal injury lawyers and money, it's usually for the wrong reasons. This holiday season, in light of the hardship so many have faced over the last nine months, we thought it right to up the ante and match our many blessings with many gifts. We want to share a little good news and further demonstrate our commitment to community and restoring the good name of the legal profession," said attorney Kenneth Berger, the owner of the firm.

The recipients of the $10,000 donations include:

Special Olympics South Carolina

Central Carolina Community Foundation

Selden K. Smith Holocaust Education Foundation

SC Bar Foundation

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Columbia

Harvest Hope

Pawmetto Lifeline

Prisma Health Midlands Foundation – for Prisma Health Breast Center

Epworth Children's Home

The LRADAC Foundation

The donations will be made throughout December 2020 and will bring the total number of charitable organizations the firm has donated to this year to 47.

About the Law Office of Kenneth E. Berger, LLC

The Law Office of Kenneth Berger, based in Columbia, SC, is a 4 lawyer firm that focuses exclusively on serving families in cases involving life-changing injuries and wrongful death. The firm devotes a significant portion of its time and finances to bettering the community, especially through its Giving (Every) Tuesday initiative and various partnerships with organizations across South Carolina, including MADD South Carolina, Camp Cole, and more.

SOURCE Law Office of Kenneth E. Berger

Related Links

https://www.bergerlawsc.com

