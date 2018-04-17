Local Law Firm, Rue & Ziffra, Welcomes Two New Attorneys to the Team

PORT ORANGE, Fla., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rue & Ziffra team is pleased to introduce two of its newest team members: Alfred Washington, Jr., and Roman Diveev. Both attorneys bring their own unique skill sets that help the Volusia County personal injury law firm extend more specialized legal services to the community.

Attorneys Alfred Washington and Roman Diveev

Roman Diveev graduated Cum Laude from The University of Florida Fredric G. Levin College of Law with a concentration in Intellectual Property Law. He is bilingual, fluent in both Russian and English. Mr. Diveev is ready to assist clients suffering from an injury stemming from automobile accident cases, bicycle, and pedestrian accidents, and Mr. Diveev is well-versed in premises liability and workers' compensation cases.

Luis Gracia, Vice President and partner of Rue & Ziffra, remarked, "Roman has been a great addition to the team. His ability to speak Russian has helped reduce language barriers with our Russian-speaking clients. We have been serving the Spanish-speaking community for some time now, so we're excited to be able to fully serve yet another segment of our diverse population."

Alfred Washington, Jr., is Rue & Ziffra's newest trial attorney. Mr. Washington arrives with decades of experience as a personal injury trial lawyer. Additionally, Mr. Washington spent four years molding young minds as an adjunct law professor at Bethune Cookman University. Prior to that, Mr. Washington was the special prosecutor in the Drug Crimes Division of the State Attorney's Office in Daytona Beach and he also spent time in the position of Senior Assistant Attorney General with the Florida Office of Attorney General, Criminal Appeals Division.

"We are so excited to welcome Al to the team," noted Gracia. "His impressive trial experience is evident each time he steps into the courtroom. We know our clients will feel as confident with Al by their side as we do."

Interested parties can contact Rue & Ziffra at (386)788-7700 or visit www.rueziffra.com.

About Rue & Ziffra

For over forty years, Rue & Ziffra has been assisting local citizens in Volusia and Flagler Counties, providing personal injury legal services to those in need in the Central Florida area. Since its inception in 1976, Rue & Ziffra has grown from a one-man operation into a team of eclectic and talented attorneys, each of whom bring their own strengths and specialties – providing the foundation for the full-service personal injury law firm. Rue & Ziffra offers three convenient locations: headquarters in Port Orange along with two satellite offices located in Palm Coast and DeLand. Visit www.rueziffra.com to learn more.

