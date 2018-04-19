Local Leaders and Families Are Gearing Up for a "Roaring Good Time" to Empower and Include San Diego's Autism Community

SAN DIEGO, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Community leaders will join together on Saturday, May 19th to raise awareness and funds for local autism inclusion programs at Include Autism's Gatsby Gala. 1 in 68 children are now diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, representing a large and growing portion of the population that is in need of supportive services and improved community access and understanding. All proceeds from the gala will fund community-based behavior therapy services for youth with autism, as well as outreach, education, and inclusion programs.

Event Name: 11th Annual – Include Autism's Gatsby Gala

Date: Saturday, May 19th, 2018, 6pm-10pm

Location: Hilton San Diego Resort & Spa - Pavilion

Website: www.IncludeAutism.org

This lively and meaningful gala will feature a champagne reception, heavy hors d'oeuvres, extensive and exciting auctions, inspiring video presentation sponsored by Rowlbertos Media, photo booths and red-carpet photography, live music, DJs, and dancing. The lush oasis of the waterfront Hilton San Diego Resort in Mission Bay will provide an elegant venue for guests to celebrate autism inclusion and raise essential funds for San Diego-based charity Include Autism.

Batta Fulkerson Law Group, Gaslamp District Media, GBOD Hospitality Group, Cortica, Local Umbrella Media, Sign King, and Henebery Whiskey are among the many businesses and organizations making this event possible. Guests will have the opportunity to bid on exciting auction items such as a Mexico vacation at one of 8 beautiful resorts, wine tasting trips, private in-home dinner and drinks tasting for 10, brewery tours, and much more while enjoying a modern take on prohibition-era themed entertainment. For tickets and more information visit www.IncludeAutism.org.

About Include Autism: Include Autism is a San Diego-based 501c3 nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 20-0948809) that seeks to empower and include individuals with autism by providing community access and meaningful skill-building programs, and to engage the community through outreach and education. The organization operates a variety of services to families affected by autism and the community at large.

Press Contact:

Johnny Grant

Phone: 858.603.7344

Email: JohnnyG@IncludeAutism.org

Walk the Red Carpet at the Gatsby Gala

The Gatsby Gala features red-carpet style photography and photo booths, live bands and DJs, exciting live and silent auctions, and more!

Dance the Night Away!

The bands and DJs at the Gatsby Gala will keep the crowd dancing with a modern take on prohibition-era themed entertainment.

Out In The Community

The participants of Include Autism's Community Coaching program head into the community with their behavior therapists to learn safety, social, and independence skills.

Always Preparing For Tomorrow

The students at Community Transition Academy take their learning out of the classroom to practice job skills.

