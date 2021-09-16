Local NYC Community leader George Sainteus launches an initiative to raise funds in the wake of the recent earthquake to support rebuilding & infrastructure in Haiti

George Sainteus along with co-founders Ritha Pierre Freda's House Inc. (non-profit). Freda's House Inc. was inspired by George's' grandmother, a strong compassionate woman named Freda Sainteus. Born in Baraderes, Haiti, Freda was ambitious, driven but most importantly she was caring. Freda had a great love for her hometown of Baraderes. Freda was a prominent figure in her community. Opening her home for those in need and providing warm meals to the children in her community, over the years, Freda's House became a place of refuge for many. Freda's efforts inspired the George and his co-founders and in 2016, the team organized a group of friends to assist with hurricane relief efforts in Baraderes Haiti. It was from that visit, the group dedicated themselves to creating sustainable pathways for the people of Baraderes, Haiti. Freda was loved by all.

The team has executed projects providing relief efforts during natural disasters, initiatives focusing on health, economic empowerment, education, and technology and more. The team will lay out their initiatives for 2021-2022 during the fundraiser benefit event taking place on Sept 19th, the Black & White benefit, which in the past has been a birthday celebration for co-founder George Sainteus. Instead, this year George will donate 100% of the proceeds to benefit the ongoing efforts to support rebuilding Haiti. To purchase tickets to the event visit the website Fredashouse.org.

To inquire about Zoom/Skype interviews for George Sainteus or media inquiries please contact LaToya Hurley at [email protected] or call 281-660-1813.

About Sainteus Agency

GEORGE SAINTEUS is a New York City based serial entrepreneur. His claim to fame is curating New York City's largest and most powerful Urban Professional Mixer known as The Upmixer, as well as running a highly successful insurance agency. His star-studded Upmixer events, over the years, have convened influential leaders in business, government, education, media, tech, the arts, and health care, while raising hundreds of thousands for multiple scholarships and community projects.

Press Contact:

Innovating Marketing Group

3463553364

https://innovatingmarketinggroup.com

SOURCE Sainteus Agency